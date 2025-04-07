Donald Trump's approval rating becomes negative with his best sounder





President Donald Trump's approval rating has become negative in a new survey led by his sounder Tony Fabrizio for the Wall Street Journal.

According to the Pollter, the Pollter Democrat, John Anzalone.

Why it matters

Presidential approval notes give an overview of how the public believes that the president takes place.

A change in the number of Trumps could influence the support of the Republican legislators, affect its ability to pass through its program and shape the political landscape, heading for the mid-term electoral cycle.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a commercial announcement event “Make America America Rilomy” in Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC president Donald Trump, arrives to speak during a commercial event “Make America Riche” in Washington, Dc Andrew Harnik / Getty Images What to Know

The newspaper survey was led from March 27 to April 1 among 1,5000 registered voters affected by phone or SMS. The margin of error was more or less 2.5 percentage points.

The survey, which was carried out after Trump imposed prices, but before announcing scanning prices on almost all American trade partners on Wednesday, found that 54% of people oppose Trump prices on imports, while 42% support them.

He also revealed that 52% think that the economy is getting worse rather than better, against 37% which declared the same thing in January.

This occurs while several recent polls have shown Trump's approval on the decline.

Friday, its approval rating became negative for the first time during its second term with Rasmussen, which is generally considered a republican sounder.

Trump's approval rating fell to 43%, the lowest since returning to his duties, according to the latest Reuters / Ipsos survey published on Wednesday. This survey, carried out between March 31 and April 2, showed that its approval note fell by 2 percentage points of a survey carried out in March and 4 points below the approval of 47% which he had shortly after his return in January.

The drop in Trump's approval rating occurs while its pricing increases have disrupted the financial markets and raises a recession.

Despite this, Trump said that he would not back down his radical prices unless countries even get out of their profession with the United States

What people say

The democratic sounder John Anzalone said to the newspaper: “American voters make a little thanks to a president at the beginning. They can have great anxiety about his economic policy and his prices, and also say that they want to wait and see. I think that is where people are.”

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday: “Oil prices are decreasing, interest rates are down (the slowdown in the Fed should reduce rates!), Food prices are declining, there is no inflation and the United States long abused report billions of dollars per week to countries abused on prices that are already in place.”

What is the next step

Trump's approval rating will probably continue to fluctuate because the impact of prices is felt by the Americans.

He said he did not retreat on prices, insisting that they report billions of dollars in income.

Trump defended his trade policies in a social post, saying that the prices report “billions of dollars a week” and insisting that there is “no inflation” despite increasing economic concerns.

