Indonesian ambassador to the United States, DPR says that partnership status remains important





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The vice-president of the Commission of the House of Representatives, Dave Akbarshah Fikarno Laksono, said that the status of the American partnership was very important for Indonesia. The declaration was made to respond to the vacancy of the Indonesian ambassador in the country of Abang Sam.

According to Dave, the United States is one of the countries that has become an important partner for Indonesia so far, especially in the economy, defense, etc.

“So, if there is an assumption that the United States is not important because the position of the ambassador is empty, it is the bad hypothesis,” said Dave by SMS on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, the position of the Indonesian ambassador to the United States has been empty for almost two years. The Minister of Investment and downstream Rosan Roeslani was the Indonesian ambassador for the last America.

Rosan put an end to his mandate in Washington on July 17, 2023 when former president Joko Widodo appointed him to become state assistant companies or Bumn.

Dave said that Rosan's withdrawal at that time was carried out because the capacity of the former national team of the Prabowo-Gibran campaign was very necessary by the state.

“Withdrawn because there is a more important task to be accomplished in Indonesia. However, once again, not because America is not considered important,” said the politician of the Golkar party.

Contacted separately, the member of the Commission of Representatives of the House of Representatives, Tubagus Hasanuddin, asked the government to immediately place an unaccompanied figure in the post of Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia for the United States.

According to him, the vacancy of the post will affect the bilateran relationship between Jakarta and Washington. Because communication between countries is generally sanded by each embassy.

“In my opinion, it is not good. Therefore, the figure must be immediately chosen to fill this void,” said the PDIP politician.

Previously, in 2 years, Donald Trump president Donald Trump last last, has published a new import rate policy entitled “ reciprocal prices '' or abbreviated as Trump prices.

This policy will impose additional rates on products imported from various countries, including certain Asian countries, including Indonesia.

In the announcement of a new commercial policy in Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump said that his country would implement a minimum import rate of 10% for all products.

In addition, some countries will be subject to higher (reciprocal) (reciprocal) rates within the framework of this new policy.

The amount of Trump prices in Asian countries varies. Cambodia is the Asian country that obtains the highest rates. While Singapore is only affected by 10%. Taiwan and Indonesia are also subject to a rate of 32%.

In its official declaration, the White House explained that this pricing policy had been applied to strengthen the international economic position of the United States while protecting national workers.

The head of the presidential communications office (PCO), Hasan Nasbi, said that the government had sent a lobby team to the United States to negotiate import rates applied by Trump in Indonesia.

“The government has sent a high-level lobby team to negotiate with the United States (United States),” said Hasan Nasbi in a statement written on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Hasan said that the government is calculating the impact of the application of reciprocal rates carried by the Trump government.

In an initial response, he said that the government was implementing the simplification of regulations so that Indonesian products can be more competitive.

Eka Yudha Saputra Contribute to the drafting of this article.

