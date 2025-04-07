The American-Chinese Tariff War extends beyond the commercial imbalance





It is a reality that President Donald Trump said will take time to reverse – the strong dependence of the United States against China, an opponent and a competitor. He said on several occasions that the relationship had led to a huge imbalance on the world economic scene. In a Trump qualified China the largest attacker of all according to its reprisal rate of 34% on all American imports from Thursday. Monday he posted :: If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above its trade abuses already in the long term by tomorrow, on April 8, 2025, the United States will impose additional prices on China by 50%, from April 9. In addition, all discussions with China concerning their meetings requested with us will be dismissed! “” During a herd aboard the Air Force on a Sunday, the told journalists, “China is taking a big hit right now because everyone knows that we are right. They have to pay prices. Was not losing a dollar billion for the privilege of buying China pencils.” Chinese officials Not provoked and unjustified. In a William Lee, chief economist of the Milken Institute, said: “I think that China's response, the increase in prices is more like using a rifle rather than a barrel in response to President Trump. And like all other political leaders, President XI must very quickly demonstrate that he will not want to maintain China. While President Trump The trade deficit of billions of dollars with China is the main reason for the prices, it also pushes China to do more on fentanyl, Most pioneering chemicals are made in China, then shipped to Mexico through ports belonging to Chinese companies, In Peter Schweizer's book In a recent interview with the National News Desk, Schweizer said: “These precursors are shipped in installations managed by Mexican drug cartels but There are 2,000 Chinese nationals who act essentially as chemists to transform this into fentanyl. “” During Trump's first term, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to put an end to his involvement, a promise that was ultimately not held. Although the prices can push them in the right direction, a movement on which the White House bets, while world trade continues its spiral. “China will not decide tomorrow. OK, has been finished. The game is over. You have to stay on top and I think the use of something that China varies that is access to our markets is a very effective tool to aggressively treat this problem with fentanyl.”

