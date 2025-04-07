Connect with us

Israeli strikes in Syria increase tensions between Ankara and Tel Aviv

On Wednesday, April 2, the Israeli Defense Forces (FDI) on Wednesday, April 2, carried out coordinated air strikes against military facilities in the Syrian capital Damascus, Hama and Homs. The strikes included the strategic T4 air base in Homs.

Speaking to Jerusalem PostAn Israeli official said that operations against the T4 database was a direct message to Turkey. Do not establish a military base in Syria and do not interfere with Israeli operations in the region, said the official. Radio of the Israeli army reported that the main objective of the attack on Syria was to send a warning to the Turkish President [Recep Tayyip Erdoan].

In February. 5, 2020 Photo, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, holds a sign with a series of cards from Historic Palestine, the 1947 United Nations plan for Palestine, the 1948-1967 map between the Palestinian territories and Israel, and a current card of the Palestinian territories without Innailu Ankara, Türkiye. [AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici]

In an interview with the Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said we do not want to see a confrontation with Israel in Syria because Syria belongs to the Syrians.

These attacks indicate that the risk of direct armed confrontation between Turkey and Israel, two regional powers and the American-Nato allies, in the struggle for geopolitical influence in Syria has reached a new stage. Earlier, Tel Aviv warned against the war against the growing ankaras of influence in Syria through the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) regime linked to Al-Qaeda, while President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said that Israel could target Turkey after Palestine and Lebanon.

Tensions between the two countries are increasing as a by-product of the efforts of American imperialism to reshape the Middle East under its domination. The continuous genocide of the Israels in Gaza, the change of diet in Syria and the American attacks against Yemen are all part of the aggression against Iran and its allies.

Israeli air strikes have targeted military installation and air bases belonging to the Syrian army. Hama's military air base to the west of the country has been hit several times, almost completely destroying tracks, hangars, arms deposits and a tower. The Israeli side said that the downward attacks aimed to destroy the last remaining military capacities in Syria and suspected military infrastructure.

In addition to the air strikes, Israel launched an operation on the ground in the Daraa region (Hawar) in southern Syria. Israeli troops have crossed the unopensed buffer line between the two countries, in place since 1974, and have carried out a field operation near the Tasil. It was the deepest offensive Israels in Syria since the regime change in December.

