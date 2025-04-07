Israeli strikes in Syria increase tensions between Ankara and Tel Aviv

On Wednesday, April 2, the Israeli Defense Forces (FDI) on Wednesday, April 2, carried out coordinated air strikes against military facilities in the Syrian capital Damascus, Hama and Homs. The strikes included the strategic T4 air base in Homs.

Speaking to Jerusalem PostAn Israeli official said that operations against the T4 database was a direct message to Turkey. Do not establish a military base in Syria and do not interfere with Israeli operations in the region, said the official. Radio of the Israeli army reported that the main objective of the attack on Syria was to send a warning to the Turkish President [Recep Tayyip Erdoan].

In February. 5, 2020 Photo, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, holds a sign with a series of cards from Historic Palestine, the 1947 United Nations plan for Palestine, the 1948-1967 map between the Palestinian territories and Israel, and a current card of the Palestinian territories without Innailu Ankara, Türkiye. [AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici]

In an interview with the Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said we do not want to see a confrontation with Israel in Syria because Syria belongs to the Syrians.

These attacks indicate that the risk of direct armed confrontation between Turkey and Israel, two regional powers and the American-Nato allies, in the struggle for geopolitical influence in Syria has reached a new stage. Earlier, Tel Aviv warned against the war against the growing ankaras of influence in Syria through the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) regime linked to Al-Qaeda, while President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said that Israel could target Turkey after Palestine and Lebanon.

Tensions between the two countries are increasing as a by-product of the efforts of American imperialism to reshape the Middle East under its domination. The continuous genocide of the Israels in Gaza, the change of diet in Syria and the American attacks against Yemen are all part of the aggression against Iran and its allies.

Israeli air strikes have targeted military installation and air bases belonging to the Syrian army. Hama's military air base to the west of the country has been hit several times, almost completely destroying tracks, hangars, arms deposits and a tower. The Israeli side said that the downward attacks aimed to destroy the last remaining military capacities in Syria and suspected military infrastructure.

In addition to the air strikes, Israel launched an operation on the ground in the Daraa region (Hawar) in southern Syria. Israeli troops have crossed the unopensed buffer line between the two countries, in place since 1974, and have carried out a field operation near the Tasil. It was the deepest offensive Israels in Syria since the regime change in December.

According to local sources, when Israeli troops tried to destroy an old base of the Syrian army in the region, they clashed with local armed militias; Israeli forces killed them and confiscated their weapons covers. The Syrian state agency Sana reported that at least 9 people had been killed and many civilians injured by Israeli bombings.

Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz said that these operations, which took place during the night between Wednesday and Thursday, were a clear message and a warning for the future. Katz added that Israel will not tolerate any entity which endangers Israeli security interests and that the Syrian government will pay a high price if it allows hostile forces to enter Syria.

Another head of Israeli security, addressing the Jerusalem Postexpressed his concern about the Syrias plans to provide Turkey with a military base. If Turkey establishes an air base here, it could seriously affect the freedom of action of the Israel in Syria, the official said. We will never allow our freedom of action to be limited, they added, describing the military presence of turkeys in Syria as a potential threat and stressing that targeting of the T4 base was a clear expression of this discomfort.

Recently, Middle East eye (MEE), citing anonymous sources, reported that Turkey began the control process of the T4 base and that plans are being prepared for its reconstruction.

According to MEE, Ankaras' plans include the deployment of Hisar type air defense systems at the base. According to the Roketsan Website, Hisar missiles are used to protect the military bases and the ports of air attacks. It is also alleged that Turkey plans to deploy UCAV capable of advanced attack, various surveillance vehicles and S-400 Russian manufacturing S-400s at the T4 base. This would represent a threat to Israel F-35 and air operations in the region.

In 2019, the Trump administration reacted to the acquisition of Ankaras of S-400 systems from Russia by excluding Turkey from the production of F-35 fighter aircraft. This was followed in December 2020 by the approval of the Congress of a resolution to impose CAATSA sanctions on Turkey. Recently, there has been speculation that Turkey could deploy S-400 in another country in coordination with the United States.

A Western source of intelligence has confirmed allegations to Jerusalem PostSaying that Ankara is committed to playing the role of Air Defense of Syria and is preparing to send troops to the T4 base.

The T4 air base (Tiyas) is located in the center of Syria, near the historic city of Palmyra and not far from the territories occupied by Israeli. Its strategic location is crucial both for the internal safety of the Syries and for the domination of the air in the region.

According to officials of the Syrian Ministry of Defense, Ankara and Damascus negotiate a complete defense pact under which Turkey will provide air support and military protection to Syria, which currently lacks a regular army. An official of the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the first delivery of UAV / UCAV will soon take place:

Turkish air defense technology is of great importance in terms of elimination of the PKK / YPG threat and possible terrorist infiltrations later, as well as Israeli invasions and violations. In addition, Turkish / UCAV UAVs, whose capacities and superiority in the field are worldwide, will ensure our border security against drug trafficking on the Jordanian border, which has become the national income policy of the old regime and against the threat of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Syrian government has described the latest Israeli attacks as a deliberate attempt to destabilize the region and said they were mounted to hinder increasing defense cooperation with Turkey.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry published a severe declaration on Thursday, claiming that provocative declarations made by Israeli ministers against Turkey reflect their current state of mind as well as the aggressive and expansionist policies of the fundamentalist and racist Israeli government.

With the change of diet in Syria, Washington plans to create an anti-Iran axis between Ankara, Damascus and Tel Aviv, but these plans are hampered by the growing rivalry between the Turkish and Israeli bourgeoisries.

In this rivalry, which is exacerbated by American imperialisms, the quest for total domination of the Middle East within the framework of its desire for world hegemony, targeting both China and its allies of NATO, the regimes of Ankara and Tel Aviv both act in the service of imperialism in a destructive collaboration against Palestine, Iran and all the peoples of Middle East.

The only way to follow for workers and oppressed peoples through the Middle East is to unite and mobilize under an international socialist strategy and leadership against imperialist powers and all their bourgeois attorney. The ally of the Middle East workers in this struggle for a socialist federation of the Middle East is the American, European and international working class.