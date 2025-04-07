Alleged victim in the Rochdale Sex case abuses the court for another interrogation





Girl A had previously provided last evidence of Zahid and Mushtaq Ahmed, two of the defendants in trials (Image: Manchester Evening News)

An alleged victim in the case of Rochdale's sexual abuse must again appear before the court for another interrogation.

Girl A testified to the trial, where seven men are accused of a series of sexual offenses that would have been committed against her and another girl in the city between 2001 and 2006, for several days in Minshull Street Crown runs last month. She should attend the Court again tomorrow (April 8) to answer more questions from lawyers.

This comes after one of the lawyers who had represented one of the seven men on trial was replaced by a new lawyer. Ahmed Hospi KC took the relay of Imran Khan by representing the accused Naheem Akram.

The jurors heard that the prosecutors were about to conclude their case in the trial, which began at the end of January. First Instance Judge Jonathan Seely told the jury that he had granted authorization to the daughter to be recalled in court so that Mr. Hospals could unravel her.

He said: “She can be here so that Mr. Hospals, who now represents Naheem Akram, has the opportunity to oppose her.”

The jurors were informed last week of the change of representation of Mr. Akram during the trial. Thursday, April 3, the judge said to them: Mr. Imran Khan, who, as you remember, represented Mr. Akram, is not able to continue.

Mr. Ahmed Hossain KC kindly agreed to take over the case on behalf of Mr. Akram. The judge said there was a delay in the progress of the trial last week, to allow Mr. Hospals to familiarize himself with the case.

The alleged victims, who cannot be appointed for legal reasons, are identified as a girl and a girl B. The jurors heard that the accused was mainly taxi drivers or market stands in the city. The girls were “transmitted” for sex before being “thrown”, it was alleged.

Mohammed Zahid, 64 years old; Kasir Bashir, 50 years old; Mushtaq Ahmed, 66 years old; Roheez Khan, 39 years old; Mohammed Shahzad, 43 years old; Nisar Hussain, 43 years old; And Naheem Akram, 48, denies all the charges they face. Mr. Zahid, Roheez Khan, Mr. Shahzad, Mr. Akram and Mr. Hussain are faced with rape allegations with regard to daughter A.

Mohammed Zahid, 64, from station Road, Crumpsall, Manchester, is accused of 10 rape leaders; Four indecency charges with a child; And six charges of purchase of a girl under the age of 21 to have illegal sex, 50 -year -old Kashir Street East, Oldham, is accused of two rape chiefs; and two indecency charges with a child. Mushtaq Ahmed, 66, from Corona Avenue, Oldham, is accused of four rape leaders; Four indecency charges with a child; And a single chief of purchase of a girl under the age of 21 to have an illegal sexual intercoese Khan, 39, of Athole Street, Rochdale, is accused of a single chief of Rapemohammed Shahzad, 43, of Beswicke Royds Street, Rochdale, is accused of eight rape leaders; and a single conspiracy of a conspiracy in order to commit an indecency with a child; conspiracy to bring a child to engage in penetrating sexual activity; indecency with a child; indecent assault; And the assault of Penetrationnisar Hussain, 43, of Newfield Close, Rochdale, is accused of four rape leaders; and a single conspiracy of a conspiracy in order to commit an indecency with a child; conspiracy to bring a child to engage in penetrating sexual activity; indecent assault; And the assault by nautical penetration Akram, 48, of Manley Road, Rochdale, is accused of 11 rape leaders; and a single conspiracy of a conspiracy in order to commit an indecency with a child; conspiracy to bring a child to engage in penetrating sexual activity; indecency with a child; indecent assault; and assault by penetration

Procedure.

