China said it had room to facilitate costs and reserve the rules for lenders if necessary to defend its economy against US President Donald Trumps the last rates. The ratio of reserve needs for financial institutions and central banking policy rates can be reduced each time in the future, Peoples Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party, said in a first page comment published on April 7. There is still room for additional expansion of the budget deficit, special treasurer obligations and special debts. On April 4, the Xi Jinpings Government government announced that it would impose a rate of 34% on all imports of the United States from April 10, corresponding to the so-called reciprocal prices on Chinese products. Beijing authorities have announced several countermeasures, in particular by immediately limiting exports of seven types of rare land. The official Xinhua news agency said on April 5 that Beijing would continue to take resolved measures to protect its sovereignty, security and other interests. The American prices announced last week will increase the samples from almost all Chinese products to at least 54%, potentially paralyzing exports to the United States, just as the Chinese economy stabilized at the beginning of 2025. The article in The Peoples Daily suggested a band of possible measures. Extraordinary efforts will be made to stimulate domestic consumption, concrete and effective political measures will be taken to firmly stabilize the capital market and restore market confidence, with relevant emergency actions to deploy immediately, he said. In addition, governments at all levels will provide assistance measured to industries and seriously affected companies, according to the article. Authorities will help companies adjust their commercial strategies and guide them to develop in national and non-American markets while trying to maintain trade with the United States as much as possible. The commentary has recognized the price impact, saying that the new 34%sample, as well as the previously imposed American prices, will considerably remove bilateral trade. Chinese exports are expected to face short-term impact, creating more downward pressure on the economy, he said. The Chinese language article, however, said that the United States could be more injured by the trade war because it relies strongly on China for a wide range of consumer goods as well as intermediate products. In the short term, it would be extremely difficult to find alternative sources on the world market, and it is impossible that the China-US trade is completely cut. He also noted that Chinese leadership had already planned to implement a new cycle of economic and commercial containment measures by the United States and fully estimated the potential impact it could cause and map the plans to respond. China has been engaged in a trade war with the United States for eight years and has accumulated a large experience in the fighting, he added. Bloomberg JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

