PTI dissociates from the US Congress bill to request sanctions against Pakistani officials





The president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan (Center), speaks with the media in this un dated image. AFP / FILEPTI has no contact with the American delegation visiting Pakistan: President. Optimistico concerning the formation of the great opposition Alliance soon. “Maulana Fazl de Jui-F to announce her decision on April 15.”

Reacting to a bipartite bill presented to the House of United States asking for sanctions against Pakistan, the president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, said on Monday that his party has no connection with legislation at the US Congress.

His comment came after two American legislators in the House of Representatives last month asked for sanctions against Pakistani officials via the bill entitled `Pakistan Democracy Act 'on alleged human rights violations, including the” persecution “of former Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

The bill aims to invoke the US Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which allows the United States to refuse visas and entry to individuals accused of having committed human rights violations.

Speaking to journalists from the Parliament, Gohar said that countless laws and resolutions were adopted at the US Congress, however, the former ruling party has no connection with the said bill.

He also clarified that his party is not in contact with the American delegation arrived in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had dismissed what was considered an anti-Pakistan bill in the House of Representatives of the United States and hoped that the United States would rather support its supporting role in strengthening Pak-US links.

“We are aware that the bill is presented in the House of Representatives. This is an initiative of a single individual legislator. We think that the time and the context of the bill do not align well with the current positive dynamics of Pakistani bilateral relations based on mutual respect, understanding and non-intention in other cases”, declared the spokesperson for the Broissances of Foreign, Shafqat Ali Khan spokesperson during a press.

Pakistan remains attached to constitutionalism, the rule of law, the protection of human rights and the freedom of expression because it considers democracy as a vehicle of prosperity and progress as a nation, he added.

To a question concerning the contacts of the Establishment PTI, Gohar gave a vague answer, saying that he was just as aware of development as the media.

Some journalists interviewed Gohar about the next PTI political decision. To this, Gohar said that the PTI would finalize its future strategy after having trained an alliance with the opposition parties.

He detailed that the chief of Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman will announce his decision on April 15 after consulting the executive committee of his party. The joint opposition will decide on the reference conditions for the next anti-government movement.

It should be noted here that the Party based on Imran Khan has accelerated efforts to form a large opposition alliance to launch an anti-government movement after EID UL FITR.

Following the directives of Khan, the leaders of the PTI approached all the political parties to form a large opposition alliance and launch an anti-government movement.

While, after the talks between the government and the opposition collapsed in January, the PTI made another effort to establish a joint front against the power coalition by cording in former president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi last month to be part of his movement.

Commenting on the internal fruits among the leaders of the PTI, Gohar said in today's media speeches that everyone is part of a Democratic Party that does not prevent anyone from expressing opinions.

However, he advised PTI leaders to discuss the party's affairs within the party.

