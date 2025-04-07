Verification of facts: PM Modi has not announced his retirement; The viral demand for social media is false

Vishvas News in his investigation revealed that viral claim was false. The BJP categorically denied the assertion that Prime Minister Modi has announced his retirement.

New Delhi (Vishvas News): Recently, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed his retirement during his visit to the RSS headquarters in Napur. Raut also allegedly alleged that a meeting “behind closed doors” had been held to decide the Prime Minister's successor, which suggests that the next Prime Minister would be from Maharashtra. After that, a message has become viral on social networks, saying that Prime Minister Modi officially announced his resignation and that his mandate will end on September 16, 2025.

Vishvas News investigated the complaint and found that she was false. PM Modi did not make such an announcement of resignation. The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party denied the Raut declaration, stating that PM Modi does not withdraw.

A Facebook page named Newsone Live TV shared a chart April 2, with the legend “Breaking News – Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces his policy retirement” on September 16 will be my last working day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi “

While carrying out an open search on Google using relevant keywords, we found several reports discussing Raut's declaration on the pre -registered resignation of the Prime Minister.

According to a report published on the Mint The website dated March 31, 2025, “Sanjay Raut, SHIV Sena (UBT) chief, said Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the RSS headquarters in the Maharashtra Nagpur on Sunday to announce his retirement. However, the same report cited the chief minister of Maharashtra and head of the BJP will become Fadnavis as refuting Raut's claim, saying: “It is not necessary to seek the successor of PM Modis because he will continue to hold the highest position in 2029. In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to also discuss the succession. “Bhaiyaji” Joshi, who was also in Nagpur, saying that he was “not aware of any conversation on the replacement (of the PM)”.

As indicated by The Hindus On March 31, 2025, “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will decide the successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, added that the successor will probably be Maharashtra. As a Prime Minister in 2029 too, and it was a Moghole tradition to speak of succession when the father was alive. »»

The PM Modi, born September 17, 1950, will be 75 years old this year. Quoting his age, RAUT has fueled speculation on the potential MODIS retirement. RAUT said there was an undeclared policy in RSS and the BJP that managers retire after 75, which implies that PM Modi would also follow suit. A search for keywords led us to a Live mint Report dated May 22, 2024, which indicated that “the leader of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, the Minister of Defense of the Union, Rajnath Singh, said that he was never decided that people over 75 will not dispute the elections.” According to reports, the former president of the BJP, Rajnath Singh, addressed him in an interview with The Times of India published on May 22, 2024. When he was asked about the managers of the regions of parts above 75 years to challenge the elections and that this decision was taken during his mandate, he replied: “I was never decided. in the constitution of the party. »»

The president of the Maharashtra BJP, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, also addressed the remarks of Sanjay Raut on the retirement age, refuting the complaint in an article on X. He said: “The Sanjay Raut declaration is nothing other than a political blow. Politics, there is also no resolution or rule in the Indian Constitution. By the whims of individuals like Sanjay Raut, but by the electoral mandate and the blessings of the people. Prime Minister Modi has committed to making India a nation developed by 2047, and this vision will be carried out under his direction. »»

We spoke to the national spokesman for the BJP, Vijay Sonkar Shastri, concerning the viral complaint. He confirmed that this message was false and that Prime Minister Modi did not announce his retirement.

A similar position had previously distributed on social networks, saying that the BJP had included Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh in the Margdarshak mandal, suggesting that PM Modi had reported his retirement. However, verification of the facts of Vishvas News revealed that the two leaders have been part of the Margdarshak Mandal since 2014. The complete verification of the facts can be read here.

The Facebook user 'Newson Live TV' which shared the viral clip with the false complaint has more than 13,000 subscribers.

Complaint examination: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his retirement

Claimed by: Live TV Facebook page live

Verification of facts: FAKE

