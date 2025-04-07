The price of the entry ticket to the Bali zoo, the destination visited by Jokowi and his family at the time of the Eid Holiday: Okezone Travel





The price of admission to the Bali zoo, a destination visited by Jokowi and his family at the time of the Eid vacation (photo: tourist attraction)

The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, as well as his family recently visited Bali Zoo In Singapadu, Gianyar Regency, Bali, to fill the Lebaran 2025 holidays. At that time, Jokowi Accompanied by Iriana, their daughter Kahiyang Ayu, the son of Bobby Nasution -In -Law, and the three grandchildren namely Sedah Mirah Nasution, Panembahan al Nahyan Nassence and Panembahan al Saud Nassence. During the visit, President Jokowi and his family interacted directly with various animals, including the food of deer, Bengal Tiger, Meerkat and Sumatra elephants. This activity offers educational experience to its grandchildren on animal life and the importance of conservation. President Jokowi appreciated the natural arrangement of the Bali zoo and the comfort of animals there, declaring that the place was very good for children to know the animals directly. The president's family visit is a special moment for the Bali zoo, which continues to be committed in animal conservation and offers educational experience to visitors. Well, here is information on the Bali zoo, linked to the installations, at the price of admission, Okezone summary from various sources, Sunday (6/4/2025). The Bali Zoo, which is located on Jalan Raya Singapadu, Sukawati district, Gianyar Regency, Bali, is the first Bali zoo that offers an interactive experience with more than 600 species of endangered and exotic animals in a tropical 12 hectare environment. This zoo also offers various educational programs and direct interactions with animals, such as “Breakfast with Orangutans” and “Elephant Expedition”. Operating hours: The Bali Zoo is open daily from 0.00 to 5:00 p.m. Wita. Entrance ticket price (from April 2025): Domestic tourists (Indonesian citizens / Kitas)

* Adult: RP140,000 per person

* Children (aged 2 to 12): 90,000 IDR per person Foreign tourists: 395,500 IDR per person

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://travel.okezone.com/read/2025/04/07/549/3128779/harga-tiket-masuk-bali-zoo-destinasi-yang-dikunjungi-jokowi-dan-keluarga-di-momen-liburan-lebaran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

