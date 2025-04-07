European markets collapse like Trump says you have to take medication | Trump prices





The stock markets across Europe fell on Monday after Donald Trump said that foreign governments should pay a lot of money to raise radical rates which he qualified as medication.

Addressing journalists on the Air Force One on Sunday, the American president said that he was not concerned about market losses that have already wiped out nearly 6 TN (5TN) in the value of American actions. I don't want nothing to drop. But sometimes you have to take medication to fix something, he said.

Trumps' comments sparked a mass sale on Asian stock markets overnight and prompted billionaire investor Bill Ackman, one of the supporters of American presidents in the race in 2024 for the White House, to ask for a moratorium, saying that radical prices on our friends and enemies had caused an economic nuclear war.

In Europe, the stock markets plunged on Monday at the start of the exchanges. The FTSE 100 dropped up to 6%, before recovering slightly to a drop of 4.38%at the end of the day, while Germanys Dax and Frances CAC 40 also ended the day by more than 4%.

On the FTSE 100, industrial groups Babcock, Rolls-Royce and Melrose were among the largest tombers, as well as investment companies and Barclays Bank, which has major operations in the United States, because concerns about a global recession induced by the price continued to tear the markets.

Overnight, the Japanese reference index Nikkei 225 fell 8%, and Hong Kong and Chinese shares also plunged, with the Hong Kongs Seng index down 12%. The actions of Chinese technological companies Alibaba and Tencent fell by more than 8%. In South Korea, the Kospitic index trade was interrupted for five minutes at 9:12 am while the actions fell.

In Taiwan, the market fell by almost 10%, the largest point of a day and the percentage of loss recorded. The falls were motivated by TSMC and Foxconn technological companies, triggering circuit breakers.

More than $ 160 billion were suffered from Australian stock markets.

Oil prices have flowed, continuing a trend during last week. Brut Brent has dropped from $ 10 to $ 63.84, sending shares in oil majors that slide. BP, which has lost both fifths of its value in the past year, fell 5% and Shell lost almost 6%.

After falling last week, Gold increased slightly to $ 2,362. Gold turned out to be an active refuge during the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, doubling its value since 2020.

Investors also reacted to the prospect of deeper interest rate drops on Monday. Traders increased their forecasts for rate reductions in the United Kingdom, three-decrease prices from one quarter in the United Kingdom, from 4.5% to 3.75% with a 90% expectation of a drop in May, while the Bank of Japan, which increased interest rates, had to stop.

Trump said that he had spoken during the weekend to leaders of Europe and Asia, who hope to convince him to reduce prices that reach 50% and who should come into force this week. They come to the table. They want to talk, but there is no speech unless they pay us a lot of money on an annual basis, said Trump.

The announcement of the tariff prevails last week of economies around the world, triggering charges from reproduction from China and arousing fears of a trade war and a global recession. On Sunday morning, Talkshows, the best economic advisers have sought to portray prices as a wise repositioning of the United States in the world of world trade. They have also tried to minimize the economic shocks of tumultuous deployment in recent weeks.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said more than 50 nations had started negotiations with the United States since last Wednesday.

Bessent said there was no reason to anticipate a recession, invoking the growth of American jobs stronger than prices, before the prices were announced.

The American president spent the weekend in Florida, playing golf and publishing a video of his swing on social networks on Sunday.

US customs agents began collecting unilateral unilateral prices on all imports from many countries on Saturday. Higher reciprocal rate rates from 11% to 50% on individual countries should take effect on Wednesday at 12:01, daily time is.

Some governments have already reported a desire to engage with the United States to avoid tasks.

In its first important intervention since the United States inaugurated a new economic era last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the government would intervene to support the main British industries.

He must announce plans to give manufacturers more flexibility on how they reach a goal to stop sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. Other sectors to be affected by Trumps prices should receive support later in the week, with life sciences that will probably be among them.

Paul Donovan, the chief economist of the UBS Global Wealth Management, said that uncertainty was another factor that lowered the markets after the US administration officials made contradictory statements, which made the existence of a master plan.

He said: Investors had assumed that commercial taxes was a negotiation tool, as during the first mandate. It depends on the development of competent policies to balance the advantages of commercial negotiations against prices damage.

If the competence of the development of policies is questioned, the markets will fear that economic damage lasts

A search for security shelters benefited the European nations and other industrialized nations, and the value of their obligations has punctuated and the cost of the loan fell.

The golden yield at two years, which is an indirect indicator of the interest rate, fell to its lowest since September 2024 to 3.814%, down 12 points base (BPS) during the day, while yields at 10 years fell to their lowest since December to 4.379%, down 6 BPS, before recovering at 3 BPS.

With Europe faced with both recession and disinflation against world trade disruptions, we suspect that prices for the BCE / BOE terminal rate can change again, the strategists of the US Citi bank market have written in a note to customers.

Goldman Sachs has increased his forecasts for an American recession in the next 12 months, from 35% of chances to 45%.

The tariff markets have faced another week of potential disorders after the worst week for American actions since the start of the COVVI-19 crisis five years ago.

The economic adviser of the White House, Kevin Hassett, denied that the prices were part of a Trump strategy to crush the financial markets to put pressure on the American federal reserve to reduce interest rates. He said that there would be no political constraint of the Central Bank.

