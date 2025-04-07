Trump-Nestanyahu meeting, Supreme Court Expulsion decision and latest news: live updates

Trump's administrations, aggressive efforts to adopt major elements of his program led to a series of hearing room confrontations between increasingly skeptical judges and besieged lawyers responsible for defense of governments, which some came as indefensible.

Justice services informed the civil division brought the weight of the growing conflict. Within the division, the strains to push the legal limits on subjects as varied as mass deportations, the power of expenditure and the law firms punish make a major number. Government litigants, their increasingly exhausted ranks, often find themselves in court with few facts to defend the policies they cannot explain, according to current and former officials.

Career lawyers representing the government have a long tradition of pleading for the objectives of republican or democratic administrations, whatever their personal opinions. What is different now, they say, is that they feel more and more trapped between President Trumps of partisan politicians, who insist on a maximalist approach, and the judges who require answers understandable to fundamental questions.

The most alive example of this compression came on Saturday when one of the departments of the immigration lawyers, Erez Reveni, was suspended indefinitely after having spoken with frankness the erroneous administrations of the deportation of a man from Maryland to a notorious megaprison in El Salvador.

One day earlier, Mr. Reuveni appeared in a federal courtroom in Maryland, where, under pressure from a judge, he alternated between exasperation and concern, conceding that the expulsion last month of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia should never have happened. He asked for 24 hours to persuade his client, the Trump administration, to start efforts to return Mr. Abrego Garcia to the United States.

An immigration lawyer from the Ministry of Justice was suspended after an hearing on the erroneous expulsion of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia. Credit… Rod Lamkey Jr. for the New York Times

Good customers listen to their lawyers, said judge, Paula Xinis.

Instead, the customer punished his lawyer. In a letter on Saturday, Todd Blanche, the deputy prosecutor general, said that Mr. Reundi had failed to follow the orders and rather committed a detrimental conduct to your customer.

A second main immigration lawyer involved in the Abrego Garcia case, August Fllantje, was also put on administrative leave for his non-compliance with a subordinate, according to two familiar officials with the move.

The lawyers of the Ministry of Justice are put in an impossible position: obey the president or defend their ethical obligation towards the Court and the Constitution, declared Stacey Young, a former lawyer of the department who is now executive director of justice Connection, an organization of former officials of the department.

The civil division had already been struck by pensions, transfers and bears. So far, Trumps political hires have been more able to dismiss these officials than hiring to compensate for losses, although the recruitment rate in conservative law schools has increased, according to officials.

However, Mr. Reveni was hardly a member of a liberal resistance. He had pleaded dozens of cases for administrations under both parties. He worked on a crucial part of Trump's agenda, following localities that housed undocumented immigrants who contributed to him to a recent promotion and praise.

In several other large -scale cases, career prosecutors in the criminal division were punished for refusing to take measures that they considered inappropriate or contrary to ethics, in particular the resignation and suspensions of federal prosecutors who refused to reject the case against the mayor Eric Adams of New York.

The exodus forced three best staff members appointed by Trump, Mr. Blanche, his superior assistant Emil Bove III and Chad Mizelle, the chief of staff to the ministries to sign requests or make court appearances which would have generally been managed by career officials.

While being dismayed by veterans of the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Reunénis The move was in accordance with a directive of the Attorney General Pam Bondi that lawyers should not deviate from the decisions taken by their superiors. She went so far as to publish a statement saying that the suspension was a message to anyone who prioritized conscience decisions on her orders.

The practice of career managers with a slight adventure that question the legal or ethical basis of the Trump team directives comes directly from Mr. Trump and his main advisers, who consider the department, created as an independent arbiter of impartial justice, as the executor of their political will.

The growing conflict at the Ministry of Justice has followed a directive of Ms. Bondi that lawyers must not deviate from the decisions taken by their superiors. Credit… Kenny Holston / The New York Times

The civil division is now striving for the weight of the defense of dozens of proceedings brought against the executive actions of Mr. Trumps with rapid fire.

The current and former litigants of the Ministry of Justice say they have never seen anything like it.

I think that the speed and ferocity of the work are simply unprecedented, in the number and types of cases and the speed with which they were disputed, said Jennifer Ricketts, who retired at the head of the Directorate of Federal Programs of Justice Services last year. Despite the rhythm of disputes, Ms. Ricketts added that in her former office, lawyers had gone from around 100 to about half of this number.

By rushing to govern by decree, the president sought to punish the law firms who formerly employed prosecutors who targeted him; to end or limit the other practices he does not like in these companies, such as providing a free legal representation to immigrants looking for asylum in the United States; Deporting as many undocumented immigrants as possible; fire of tens of thousands of federal workers; And reduce the federal budget, which was once a prerogative of the congress.

An immediate consequence is that many of these movements are disputed in court, leading to dozens of emergency hearings across the country.

Sometimes lawyers representing the Trump administration seem to have little understanding of what the White House does, or why.

During a recent hearing on an executive decree aimed at banning the law firm Jenner & Block to engage with the federal government, judge John Bates of the Federal District Court in Washington, DC, put pressure on a government lawyer, Richard Lawson, to explain why the White House considered the national security company.

The concern, said Lawson, was that a lawyer who left Jenner & Block years earlier, Andrew Weissmann, had been a long -standing deputy by Robert S. Mueller III, who, as a special council, investigated Mr. Trumps possible with links with Russia.

Todd Blanche, the deputy prosecutor general, said that the lawyer for the Ministry of Justice, Erez Rebeni, had been suspended for detrimental driving to your client. Credit… Pete Kiehart for New York Times

But he is a former employee, said the judge. You are not really going to tell me that having someone used four years ago poses a kind of national security threat?

After a pregnant break, Mr. Lawson replied, in itself, no, causing laughter of some in the courtroom. Questioned by the judge, Lawson changed CAP, declaring that national security interests are not critical.

There were other oddities at the hearing. A recent hiring in the department, he had previously worked for Ms. Bondi in Florida on consumer protection problems. And while rushed from one courtroom to another for two emergency hearings concerning Mr. Trumps submitted to the counterpart of law firms, he sat down alone, without a career lawyer by his side to help.

To judge Bates, who used to work at the local American lawyer's office as chief of civil disputes, the whole approach was shocking.

The Ministry of Justice has many lawyers, he asked. Why is everything about you, Mr. Lawson?

Rising his glasses, he replied that none of his colleagues was available. Frankly, I was supposed to be in Florida, but here I am, said Mr. Lawson.

I can't find much answer, replied the judge. Shortly after, he ruled against the Trump administration.

Despite the important victory that the Supreme Court granted to the White House last week to maintain the plan of the administrations to cut the teacher training subsidies, the federal judges have, in many cases, expressed an increasing feeling of disbelief to certain responses of the administrations.

Judge James E. Boasberg of the Washington Federal District Court, who examines whether the administration has violated his explanatory orders to cease eviction flights to the Salvador invoked under war status, suggested on Friday that he could hold hearings for contempt. This decision, he said, may be necessary since the government was willing to talk to it about the flights themselves.

When a lawyer for the Ministry of Justice, Drew Ensign, said that the government had respected the orders, the judge has strongly rejected.

If you really thought that everything you did that day was legal and you could survive a legal challenge, I cannot believe that you would have ever operated as you did, said judge Boasberg.

The judge then suggested that the administration had intentionally acted so that he could send Venezuelan deportees to a prison in a third country before it is possible to legally challenge him.

Mr. Ensign said I have no information about it.

Some judges have expressed the anger of the answers they obtain.

Last week, judge Edward Mr. Chen of the Federal District Court for the Northern California District described him as buttocks so that the Ministry of Internal Security claims to put an end to temporary protected status for more than 350,000 Venezuelans would not lead to deportations.

At the end of March, judge Amy Berman Jackson was even more pointed because she considered that governments planned to close the consumer financial protection office.

The administration, she wrote, was so fallacious that the court is found with little confidence that defense can trust to tell the truth about anything.

Eileen Sullivan Contributed reports.