



Donald Trump said I’m not stupid because he was accused of getting in the foot with his trade rates that try billions of billions of dollars in the world markets.

The American president was faced with a rapid reaction because the American and other economies were left in shock by his wave of American import samples.

He was already compared to Liz Truss, whose mini disastrous budget in September 2022 collided with the reality triggering economic merger, forcing it to resign quickly as Prime Minister.

Londons Ftse plunged a year before recovering certain losses (Getty)

A merger of the black Monday markets saw Londons Ftse 100 dive a hollow of one year.

The index, which follows the 100 best companies listed in the country, dropped approximately 5% at the start of negotiation on Monday before recovering certain losses.

In America, after opening trading, the S&P 500 fell by 3.4%, the Dow Jones was 3.1%lower and the Nasdaq dropped by 4.1%.

On a day of roller coaster, the Dow and S&P then recovered their losses and entered positive territory, at least briefly.

The stock markets across Europe and in Asia had fallen earlier, with Germanys Dax down almost ten percent before recovering.

A provocative Trump on Truth Social: the United States has a chance to do something that should have been done decades ago.

Don't be weak! Don't be stupid! Do not be a panican (a new party based on weak and stupid people!). Be strong, courageous and patient, and the size will be the result!

But political leaders, the heads of the banking of Wall Street and millions of citizens around the world were queuing to slam its prices in the midst of fears of a full -fledged trade war after China struck the two countries which struck 34% of additional tariffs on the goods of each other.

In Great Britain, where Trump imposed general prices of ten percent, as well as 25% on cars, the government did not retaliate, trying to conclude a trade agreement to facilitate the samples.

Former Chancellor Lord Lamont (AP archive)

Lord Lamont, who was a chancellor in black in September 1992, when Great Britain collapsed from the exchange rate mechanism, said: what the government has done so far is right.

If President Trump chooses to shoot himself on the foot, this is not a reason for us to shoot ourselves in our feet.

Jpmorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon's director general, warned that prices may have lasting negative consequences, while the head of billionaire Bill Ackman, who supported Trump for the president, said they could lead to an economic nuclear winter.

JPMorgan economists increased the risk of an American and global recession this year to 60%, against 40% after Trump unveiled the highest trade barriers in more than 100 years last week. Asked on Sunday on the fall in the markets, Trump said it was sometimes necessary to take medication to repair something.

In Great Britain, the government ran to consolidate the hard-hit automotive industry.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said the direct debits were bad for demand, prices and consumers.

Liberal-democratic chief SIR Ed Davey said: Donald Trumps prices are such a useless act of economic self-destruction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/dont-stupid-says-donald-trump-140739045.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos