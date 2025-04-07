Three detainees to illegally sell steroid injections and Hyderabad tablets





Three people, including two supplementary store operators and a former gymnasium coach, were caught by the Hyderabad (southwest area) working group and the Humayun Nagar police for having illegally sold and sold injections of steroids, capsules and tablets without medical prescriptions. Steroids worth 1.8 Lakh was seized during the operation.

The people arrested were identified as Mohd Nazeer, 47, the main supplier and owner of the YakutPura supplements store; R. Sanjeev, 28 years old, another store owner in Gowlipura, and Imran Khan, 40, a former gymnasium coach who has become a sub-candor of Hakimpet.

According to police, Imran Khan, who had been faced with financial difficulties, began to obtain and sell the steroids used largely by young people for rapid muscle gain without the required medical authorization. He sold substances at inflated prices, targeting gymnasium enthusiasts and young people who want rapid physical transformation, police said.

Acting on a warning, the working group apprehended Imran Khan near Soma tailors on NMDC Road to Mehdipatnam while it was carrying several steroid bottles. His interrogation led the authorities to Sanjeevs Supplement Shop, where more stocks have been found. Sanjeev then directed the Nazeer police, of which a large amount of illegal steroids were seized.

Among the confiscated elements were injectable growth hormones, muscle amplifiers, tablets and capsules, including products such as Ripropin, Tropin, Testoboline, Myodroline, Nutrocubalis and Various Vials marketed under different brand names, some are generally used to treat conditions such as blood pressure or muscles, but are often poorly used for the creation of the body, explained by the police.

Authorities highlighted the growing abusive use of these substances, especially in young people intimate attracted by the promise of rapid bodily transformation. They warned against serious health risks associated with the abuse of steroids, in particular hormonal imbalances, damage to organs and long -term dependence. A more in -depth survey is underway to trace the supply chain and identify the other persons involved in the illegal distribution network.

Posted – April 07, 2025 08:02 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/three-held-for-illegally-selling-steroid-injections-and-tablets-in-hyderabad/article69423526.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

