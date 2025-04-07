World Health Day: As PM Modi Bat for healthy well-being, Kharge says that the country's health system in “USI” | India News





World Health Day: Stressing the importance of healthy well-being on the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that health is the ultimate fortune and wealth. On the other hand, the president of the Mallikarjun Kharge congress attacked the central government for its management of the health sector of India. In an article on social networks, the Prime Minister expressed his commitment to building a healthy world in World Health Day and said the central government will continue to focus on health care and invest in different aspects of people's well-being. “During the World Health Day, let's reaffirm our commitment to build a healthier world. Our government will continue to focus on health care and invest in different aspects of people's well-being. Good health is the foundation of each prosperous society!” PM Modi posted on X. During World Health Day, let's reaffirm our commitment to build a healthier world. Our government will continue to focus on health care and invest in different aspects of peoples' well-being. Good health is the foundation of each prosperous company! pic.twitter.com/2xepvmpza9

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2025 Meanwhile, Kharge said that the saffron party had “sent the country's health system to intensive care”, citing alarming statistics highlighting the growing financial burden of citizens. Kharge allegedly alleged that the center had not prioritized health care, declaring: “Dawai, Ilaj by Mehangai Ki Bhajpai Goli.” The senior congress official accused the party to threaten the country's health infrastructure, citing arrow medical inflation, an increase in health costs and insufficient public spending. Sharing a video, the Prime Minister reported the question of obesity and urged people to reduce their consumption of cooking oil by 10%. PM Modi cited, “Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam”. The Prime Minister responded to the growing concern of lifestyle diseases, in particular obesity, which has become a significant health threat, and has referred to a recent report predicting than in 2050, more than 440 million Indians will suffer from obesity. “Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam, means, Aarogya Hi Param Bhagya, Param Dhan Hai (health is ultimate fortune, ultimate wealth). Better health is the way to create a better future. To work from there, we have to cut our cooking oil consumption. Meanwhile, Kharge went to X and launched a scathing attack on the central government on the situation of the country's health system. Passage of holes in the country's health infrastructure, the head of the congress underlined the impact of the increase in inflation on processing costs. He highlighted a persistent medical inflation rate of 14% per year in the past five years, which has led to a significant increase in drug prices. “900 essential drugs have seen price increases from April this year, further exacerbating the accessibility crisis. “Ordinary people are overwhelmed by 18% TPS on health and life insurance premiums, while medical quality oxygen, bandages, surgical items, hospital wheelchairs and health towels in hospitals are all imposed at variable rates, from 12% to 18%”. #Worldhealthday ICU. ,, pic.twitter.com/13fjyz44eb

Mallikarjun Kharge (@Kharge) April 7, 2025 Kharge underlined that the increase in costs was reflected in hospital bills, which experienced an increase of 11.3% in the past year, and underlined specific treatments, such as angioplasty, whose costs have doubled and renal transplants, which tripled. The President of the Congress has also attacked the government's budgetary allocation to health care, which he said has decreased over the years. He noted that, according to the national health policy 2017, the government was supposed to spend 2.5% of GDP in health, but it only allocated 1.84%. “In addition, the health budget has experienced a reduction of 42% in the past five years compared to total central budgetary expenditure,” he said. In the World Health Day 2025, with the theme of WHO “healthy beginnings, future hope”, India continues to strengthen its health care systems through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission, marking significant progress in improving maternal and child health, by expanding access to digital health and improving public health infrastructures. World Health Day, observed each year on April 7, underlines the importance of global health and calls for collective action to meet urgent health challenges. Launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1950, it unites governments, institutions and communities to combat critical health priorities each year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/world-health-day-as-pm-modi-bats-for-healthy-well-being-kharge-says-countrys-healthcare-system-to-icu-2882862.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos