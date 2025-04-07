The nuclear option that China could take trade war with the United States

President Xi Jinping turns the screws of Donald Trump – Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

President Xi Jinping is on the offensive. Chinas surprise announcement 34PC reprisal rates On American products sparked a new wave of stock market falls on Monday.

Beijing saw the way things happened and thought it could well be the right time to apply more critical pressure on the United States, explains Duncan Wrigley, chief economist in China at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The American-china display triggered a 13.2PC falls into the Hong Kongs Hang Seng index On Monday, the largest move for a day since 1997, and the first -rate index of the CSI CSI300 also dropped by 7pc.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas qualified Donald Trumps the prices for economic intimidation, but the big question is now how more will come from Beijing?

In theory, XI is seated on a potentially nuclear option while turning the screws on Trump.

China is the second holder of the American debt, known as the Treasury, around the world. If he had chosen to empty this public debt, the blow in the United States would be seismic.

According to the US Treasury, in January, China held $ 761 billion (592 billion) in US government bonds. It was the second after Japan (which has more than 1 dollars billion) and almost a tenth of all American government debts abroad.

Robin Brooks, principal researcher at the Brookings Institute, says that the real figure is even higher, probably about 1 dollars billion after taking into account the unknown sums that China holds via childcare accounts in Europe.

If China was embarking on a mass sale of its American treasury bills, the value of the debt would plunge and the yields would increase. This would increase the government's loan costs and hammer public finances in a very destabilizing decision.

But the scenario is very unlikely, especially because the pain for China would be enormous.

Marcello Estevo, chief economist of the Institute for International Finance (IIF), said: It would be the self-defective because it would harm China.

Mark Williams, chief economist of Asia at Capital Economics, said: Chinese treasures are said to have the equivalent of lobbing a hand grenade on someone sitting in front of you in a room.

Trump would be touched, but Xi would also be burned.

The Chinese state and its banks have around 3 dollars in dollars. This is almost the value of the UK GDP, explains Williams. There is no way to unload 3 dollars of dollars in hastily.

If China was starting to sell, it would trigger a dive of dollars, immediately hammering the value of all its remaining dollars. And China would not have many options for what it could do with the product of what it sold, explains Williams.

If that brings them back to China, the renminbi is appreciated, explains Williams. This would make Chinese exports much more expensive for the rest of the world, striking its ability to export.