Donald Trump threatens new 50% prices on China





Donald Trump threatened China with an additional 50% rate on goods imported into the United States if it does not withdraw a counter-measure and reiterated that it would not stop on the prices of others while the global markets were plumping for a third day.

Speaking on Monday at the White House, the American president said that he did not take a break on new major prices to allow negotiations with other countries.

“We are not looking at this. We have a lot, many countries that come to negotiate agreements with us, and there will be fair agreements,” he told journalists.

Trump reiterated his threat of 50% additional tasks on Chinese products if Beijing does not retract his price plans against Tuesday.

In an article on his social media platform, Truth Social, the American president said that he would present the additional rate unless China is withdrawing his own 34% counter-tail on American products, which he announced on Friday.

Trump said last Wednesday that he would impose a 34% tax on Chinese imports as part of his so-called “Liberation Day” which has placed a minimum of 10% on almost all American business partners.

If it requires the additional 50%, US companies would pay a total rate of 104% in Chinese imports.

The total is now 104% because it is in more than 20% of the rates already implemented in March and an additional 34% announced last week.

In his article on Truth Social, Trump said that China had introduced its countermeasure “despite my warning that any country that retaliates against the United States by issuing additional prices … will be immediately welcomed with new prices and significantly higher”.

Speaking from the White House, the American president said that there could be both permanent prices and negotiations.

He reiterated that he would increase the prices against China by 50% if Beijing did not decrease on his reciprocal rates on Tuesday.

“We have a debt of 36 billions of dollars for a reason,” he said, adding that the United States would speak to China among other countries to conclude “a good deal and a good deal”.

“It is now America first,” said the American president.

The climbing of tensions between the United States and China has increased fears of a world trade war. Prices will be a major blow for Chinese manufacturers, for which the United States is a key market for exports.

The uncertainty around prices led to a turbulent day in the world's stock markets.

Markets around the world have dropped since Trump announced new prices on imports from almost all savings.

The value of the US stock markets has again dropped strongly during the opening, while the largest European markets, including the FTSE 100 in London, all closed more than 4%.

Asian shares have deposited, the Hong Kong Hang Seng index dropped by more than 13%, its largest fall of a day since 1997.

The impact on the FTSE 100, the American S&P 500, the German Dax and the Japan Nikkei are wide.

Trump’s post also said that countries' rate negotiations “are starting to take place immediately”.

Trump met Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister on Monday in the White House. Netanyahu said that his country would eliminate commercial imbalance with the United States, which he said was the “good thing to do”.

“We intend to do it very quickly … and we will also eliminate commercial barriers.”

Israel faces a rate of 17% compared to April 9 as part of Trump's “Liberation Day” policy.

The American president also posted earlier than Japan sent a negotiation team to discuss prices.

And Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, offered Trump a “zero rate” agreement – although she previously declared that she had not excluded reprisals.

“We are also ready to respond by countermeasures and defend our interests,” she said.

Trump later said that the EU had been trained “to really damage the United States and trade.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8rgkkl7v8lo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos