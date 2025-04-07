A large part of the world discovers that it is a very difficult period to be a friend and an ally of the United States.

This includes the main parties in the running for power in the May 3 federal elections. While voters can be concerned about the cost of livingIt is impossible to ignore the global tumult caused by the second Trump administration.

Who would have thought of the United States six months ago would vote alongside Russia and North Korea United Nations resolutions On Ukraine, while China was absent? Or that he would propose to transform Gaza into a Mediterranean station?

Given the reverberating uncertainty around the world, should we rethink our main foreign relations? Will the Anzus alliance survive the second unharmed Trump president?

Whoever forms Australias Next Government must diversify his approach to foreign policy to include more commitment with partners in Asia and the Pacific. This does not mean abandoning the American alliance, but it means avoiding excessive dependence.

Friends like these

President Donald prevails over the widespread taxation of prices unraveled the world economic order.

Australia has not been specifically distinguished for punishment. Nevertheless, the 10% slug on Australian imports prompted Prime Minister Anthony Albanian to condemn prices as illogical:

They go against the basis of our two nations partnership. It is not the act of a friend.

The chief of the opposition Peter Dutton was just as frank when he complained of an Australias ill -treatment:

We have a special relationship with the United States and it has not been dealt with with respect by the administration or the president.

We have been extinct relatively slightly compared to many Other savings. But there can be an unforeseen strategic impact on Australia. For example, will other countries in our region decide that China is a more reliable partner than the United States? What would that do for regional stability?

Dutton has questioned If Albanian has the right character as a leader to effectively cope with Trump.

It is unlikely that a Australian Prime Minister could have done a lot to avoid prices. We must consider the possibility that Trump does not think much of Australia, which will shape the bilateral relationship in the predictable future.

United States vs China

Trump himself remains the Joker. Its administration prioritized the end of the war in Ukraine, Alienate European allies Along the way.

The question of partners in Asia, including Australia, is whether the United States will clean the decks in Europe so that it can focus on its main competitor: China. There are many Beijing hawks in the administration, and China has been slapped with the stiffwhich total 54%.

In Australia, we often fear being trained in a great conflict of power in the region. And we seem to enter an even faster world of militarization, with all the security risks that would involve.

The signing of the Ukus underwater agreement in 2021 was one of the clearest signals to date that Australia was coating unequivocal with Washington. The same year, Dutton said it inconceivable Australia would not join the United States to defend Taiwan if it was attacked by China.

But now there is a problem entirely different from Australia to consider. THE American rapprochement With Russia, it could be interpreted as a preliminary element of the future agreement with other authoritarian leaders, notably Xi Jinping.

We cannot exclude Trump and Xi to conclude a highly transactional agreement on Chinese annexation from Taiwan. Although this is unlikely, the safety calculation must now incorporate a diversified range of future plausibles which previously seemed outside the table.

A good matter of Taiwan would make regional partners, including Australia, extremely nervous. If the United States is ready to abandon Taiwan, it could also be willing to abandon other allies.

Higher defense expenses

Recent transit through Australian waters by Chinese naval ships Payers focused on the question of whether Australian defense capacities are sufficient to protect our coastline and if the response of Albanian governments was too warm.

However, it was the opposition that tempered its rhetoric on China, despite its political commitment to end the lease at 99 years from the port of Darwin to the Chinese company Landbridge.

Peter Dutton has declared himself to be pro-china:

The relationship with China will be much stronger than under the Albanian government

This reflects the lessons learned from the last elections when a stronger tone in China hurt The coalition among mandarin language voters.

Rather than talking about the Chinese threat, the story is rather around the need to Increase defense expenses.

The Trump administration wants Australia to share the burden more by raising defense expenses above 3% of GDP. Such ramp -up may not be possible in financial terms.

While Australia must increase military capacity, the increase in spending must be determined by independent assessments based on evidence of the defense needs of Australia.

The alliance will last

None of the main parties calls into question the Alliance, which will survive Trump's second coming. There will also be no debate on the submarines of Aukus, for which there is bipartite support.

Any difference between work and the coalition is likely to be on the outskirts. However, an important difference will be the way the respective parties think of our region. As Dutton recently demonstrated, the coalition is less concentrated that work on relations with Asia.

While Trump sucks a large part of oxygen in Australian foreign relations, we simply cannot allow ourselves to forget our partners through Asia-Pacific.

This is the second article in our special series, Australias Policy Challenges. You can read the first piece in the series here.