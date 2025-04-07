Kenez / Stockholm

The International Union of Muslim scholars (IUM), an Islamic organization based in Qatar with ideological links with the Muslim Brotherhood and known for its close cooperationWith Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, published a large religious decree on April 4 urging Muslim nations to mobilize militarily and economically to defend Gaza.

During a public reading of the Fatwa, the president of the Ium Ali al-Qaradaghi (also known in Turkey under the name of Ali Karadai) said that the situation in Gaza had reached the level of genocide and that the failure of the Islamic governments to act was able to complicate. The failure of Arab and Islamic governments to support Gaza while it is destroyed is considered by Islamic law as a major crime against our oppressed brothers in Gaza, al-Qaradaghi said.

The decision describes several forms of intervention deemed compulsory under Islamic law, in particular military support for factions of Palestinian resistance, large -scale economic embargoes in Israel and the formation of an Islamic military coalition. The document explicitly prohibits Muslim countries from providing Israel with all resources such as oil and gas that could contribute to the military campaign in Gaza.

It is forbidden to support the unfaithful enemy in his extermination of Muslims in Gaza, whatever the type of support, Al-Qaradaghi said, strengthening the strict interpretation of the Fatwas of religious duty in the face of continuous violence.

The Fatwa also calls for the diplomatic isolation of Israel, urging the withdrawal of ambassadors, the imposition of political sanctions and a boycott of Israeli products. In addition, Muslim communities in Western countries have been encouraged to put pressure on their governments to stop supporting Israel, with particular accent on the United States.

Text of Fatwa, an opinion on Islamic law, published by the IUM concerning Gaza:

3 2024-2029 _20250402235733

Turkey, with Qatar, remains one of the main supporters of the State of the IUMs, offering political protection, diplomatic coverage and financial aid. Al-Qaradaghi frequently appeared during events of the Turkish government and enjoys VIP status during religious and political rallies. The Erdogan administration thus provides the IUM an important platform at a time when the organization is faced with the regional isolation of several Muslim countries, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

On August 8, 2023, President Erdogan received a delegation from the IUM diouché by the secretary general al-Qaradaghi of the time, with Ali Erba, president of the Directorate of Religious Affairs of Turkey (Diyanet), and Professor Mehmet Grmez, president of the Islamic thought and former head of Diyana.

Beyond personal ties, the IUMs have developed institutional relationships with Diyanet, which manages more than 80,000 mosques at national level and abroad. The Diyanet employs around 140,000 people and plays a central role in the training of religious life in Turkish society.

After the appointment of al-Qaradaghis as president of the IUM on January 12, 2024, Erba published a message of congratulations filled with praise. Our estimated brother, Professor Dr. Ali Muhyiddin al-Qaradaghi, was elected president of the International Union of Muslim academics. I believe that his deep information, his accumulated knowledge and his dedicated efforts will greatly contribute to the unity of the Islamic world and to world peace and stability, Erba wrote. He concluded by offering prayers for the success of Al-Qaradaghis in his new role.

The warm message reflected not only the personal approval of the Erbas, but also the broader alignment between the Diyanet and the IUM on religious and political issues. The two institutions have collaborated on various theological and ideological initiatives, often presenting a unified front on key questions affecting the Muslim world.

From the perspective of the turkeys in May 2023 presidential election, the IUMs published a declaration signed by 55 researchers from the Islamic world, urging Muslims to vote for Erdogan. The declaration, which cited several Koranic verses, described the election as a question of global Islamic importance.

The management of Erdogans has strengthened the rights and freedoms of Muslims in Türkiye and beyond, indicates the declaration. This highlighted its role in lifting the prohibitions on the Islamic scarf, by expanding Koranic education and in restaurants Islamic values ​​in public life. Researchers also said that by virtue of the Erdogan rule, Turkey has become a regional power, carrying out breakthroughs in terms of health, defense and technology, including drone production, electric vehicles and even an aircraft carrier.

The message, that some observers who would be written with the contribution of the Erdogans office, have been widely disseminated.

IUM's support continued far beyond the elections. On May 15, 2024, the organization published another declaration expressing the approval of the refusal of Erdogans to label the Hamas a terrorist group.

More recently, Ali Muhammad Al-Sallabi, the current secretary general of IUMS, offered a public prayer for Erdogan after the overthrow of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad on December 9, 2024. President Erdogan is a divine blessing for the Turkish nation and oppressed people from around the world, he said.

The IUM continues to promote Panislamic solidarity, positioning itself as a defender of oppressed Muslims and aligning themselves closely with the agenda of the foreign policy of Erdogans. While the regional dynamics of power change and Turkey deepens relations with the Gulf countries which oppose the Muslim Brotherhood, Erdogans has maintained a commitment with the IUM signals its lasting commitment to this ideological current.

However, opposition groups in Türkiye, including certain Islamist organizations, criticized Erdogan for having continued his hard rhetoric against Israel while not taking concrete measures. Among the most frequent points of criticism are the continuous export of Turkish goods to Israel despite the unilateral embargo of Ankaras and the flow of Azerbaijani oil to Israel through Turkish territory.