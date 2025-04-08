



The writer is President Trumps Senior Commerce and Manufacturing Advisor

The international trade system is broken and Donald prevails over the doctrine of the reciprocal rate will repair it. This long -awaited restructuring will make American and global economies more resilient and prosperous by restoring the equity and balance of a rigged system against America.

For decades, under the biased rules of the World Trade Organization, the United States had to face prices systematically higher compared to its main trade partners and much more punitive non-pricing barriers. The result is a national emergency that threatens both our economic prosperity and our national security.

At the heart of this crisis is a trade deficit in goods that have reached more than 1 TN per year. The economic models of free trade which predict the imbalances in chronic trade will always be eliminated by pricing adjustments via exchange rates are dead.

Cumulative trade deficits in the United States in 1976 goods. The year of chronic deficits began to 2024 transferred more than 20 TN of American wealth to foreign hands. It is more than 60% of American GDP in 2024. Foreign interests resumed large expanses of American agricultural land, housing, technological companies and even parts of our food supply.

A central engine of this unilateral trade is the most favored NTOS rule (MFN), which forces member countries to apply the lowest rate they offer any nation to all WTO members. The commercial partners of the Americas can maintain high and uniform prices in all areas without encouraging to negotiate fairer terms with the United States.

Since 1979, the year when manufacturing jobs have culminated in America and the Round of Tokyo of the General Agreement on prices and trade have inaugurated the main reductions in MFN tariffs, the United States has lost 6.8 million manufacturers. Since China joined the WTO in 2001, the real weekly median profits in the United States have largely increased an increase of more than 10% throughout the period.

Today, the average American MFN price is only 3.3%. Chinese is 7.5%double. Thailand and Vietnam both oscillate almost 10% and India is held at an amazing of 17%. The imbalance extends to cars: the EU invoices the price of the American car four times for the 10% car four times for the living room cars, the import rate of the Chinese base for passenger vehicles is 25%.

Even worse that this is the non-pricing weapons dam that foreign nations use to strangle American exports, unjustly stimulate their expeditions to the United States and whisper their own markets. These tools include the handling of currencies, value -added tax distortions, dumping, export subsidies, public enterprises, IP flights, discriminatory products standards, quotas, prohibitions, opaque license granting regimes, Fardelles customs procedures, data location and The law in places such as the EU to target the largest technological companies. In addition to this, many foreign competitors operate from sweatshops and pollution paradise that colored morally and for the environment the world landscape of Asia and Africa in Latin America.

Although the WTO technically authorizes the challenges, its dispute settlement system is functionally broken and the consequences have been catastrophic. The United States has brought several high-level agricultural commercial disputes to the WTO to target foreign bans on poultry, hormonal beef and genetically modified crops. In almost all cases, the United States prevailed, but victories did not matter. The ban on EUS on the American beef treated with hormones was challenged in 1996, ruled illegal in 1998, and yet the EU did not raise it.

A trade system where we are faced with higher prices, with more steep non -tariff barriers and no viable path to resolution is nothing more than a system of honor in a world without honor among cheaters. This is why America must and now defends itself.

Trumps the doctrine of the reciprocal rate does exactly what the WTO has not done: it holds responsible foreign countries. The United States will now correspond to significantly higher prices and non-pricing barriers imposed on us by other nations. This is equity, and no one can challenge this.

It is not a negotiation. For the United States, this is a national emergency triggered by trade deficits caused by a rigged system.

President Trump is still ready to listen to. But for the world leaders who, after decades of cheating, suddenly offer to reduce the prices, know this: it's just the beginning.

We want to hear countries such as Cambodia, Mexico and Vietnam that you will stop allowing China to escape American prices through transhupping exports through your countries. The much greater threat lies in the network of non -pricing obstacles that continue to stifle the American industries. And this too must end.

All America wants is equity. President Trump just charges you what you charge us. What is fairer than that?

