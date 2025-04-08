Lambast billionaires Donald Trumps Prices





Ken Langone, the co-founder of Home Depot and a long-standing republican donor, castigated Donald Trumps vast prices for having been too high and implemented too quickly.

Langone told Financial Times that the American president was poorly informed, the price of 46% on Vietnam was bullshit and the additional 34% price on China was too aggressive, too early and did not give serious negotiations a chance to work.

Forty-six percent on Vietnam? Come on! said Langone. You might as well tell them, don't even get called.

Langone is part of an increasing number of billionaire financiers openly criticizing the decision of the presidents to increase prices on imports at heights which have not been seen since the 1930s when they are increasingly worn by the collapse of the market that results.

The tariffs of a universal 10% on all countries more individual samples according to the calculations of the amount of tariffs and commercial restrictions that other countries have imposed in the United States, including non-monetary measures and VAT tax have sent global markets to a fall. During last week, the S&P 500 fell by almost 10%.

The billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller, mentor of the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, also weighed, displaying on X Sunday: I do not support prices greater than 10%.

The same goes for the donor billionaire Bill Ackman, a supporter of Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign, who described the prices as a major political error.

Jim Rogers, who co-founded the Quantum Fund with George Soros, wrote in an email at the FT that although the prices have sometimes helped a few people for fairly short periods, they are rarely good for anyone.

Tesla and the owner of Starlink, Elon Musk, prevails over the largest donor, also rid of prices. Musk called on a zero-tale situation on Saturday, on Saturday, Musk noted that Peter Navarro prevails over the main trade advisor, he built shit.

In his annual letter to shareholders on Monday, the director general of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, also criticized the measures, warning that prices will probably increase inflation and force a lot to consider a greater probability of a recession.

The more quickly, this problem is solved, better because some of the negative effects increase cumulatively over time and would be difficult to reverse, he added.

Wilbur Ross, Trumps' trade secretary during his first mandate, also weighed, warning that the prices have had an unexpected impact.

Wilbur Ross, who was previously Secretary of Commerce under Trump, says he has doubts about the logic of the formula to calculate the AFP / Getty Images prices

It's more serious than what I expected, said Ross to the FT. In particular, the way it has an impact on Vietnam, China and Cambodia is more extreme than I would have thought.

Ross added that companies and investment companies could face good news and bad news, but have warned: it is difficult to face uncertainty. Fear of the unknown is the worst for people and we are in a period of extreme fear of the unknown.

Langone said that a more manageable and certainly more constructive approach would have been to impose a 10% tariff on imported goods, followed by bilateral negotiations with countries.

I don't understand the fucking formula, says Langone. I believe he was poorly advised by his advisers on this commercial situation and the formula they apply.

Ross, who refrained from criticizing Trump directly, agreed that there were problems with the way the prices had been calculated. I also have doubts about the logic of the formula to calculate the prices. It is a fairly unconventional way to measure the prices.

He added: I think the most affected countries, hopefully, will manifest themselves and will therefore quickly make an agreement.

Langone said that although he agreed with a number of measures made by the Trump administration, I have a different reading on when I do it, how I do it, and of course, what breath I would do. I wouldn't take everything at the same time.

He expects Trump to take a series of bilateral meetings.

I think it will work, said Langone. At present, what everyone has terrified is a pricing war.

