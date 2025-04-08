The hilarious moment Boris Johnson is attacked by an ostrich during the Safari's trip when his wife admits that the images were `too funny not to share”

Boris Johnson had to postpone his fair share of attacks during his controversial mandate as British Prime Minister.

Most of them were in the form of barbed -up comments of his political rivals in Parliament, or spicy critics by journalists.

But now, the former Prime Minister has been criticized by an improbable source – an ostrich of 7 feet voracious who intimidated “Bojo” during a trip to family safari in Texas.

In hilarious images filmed by his Carrie wife who was too funny so as not to share “, Johnson is struck by the Nippy end of the large bird after having forced him to his car.

The former deputy had attempted the long neck feathered animal with food, while his four -year -old son Wilfred, gleamed adorably on his knees.

But instead of pecking food, the hungry creature comes out in Johnson, surprising the retired conservative chief.

“Oh Christ, F *** ING Hell”, shouts the former holder of 10 Streetas, he seems to accelerate his car in a hurry far from the animal.

The wife Carrie apparently shown little sympathy for her 60 -year -old husband, sharing the clip of the Instagram candida family with legend: “too funny not to share”.

The couple, who have three children Wilfred, Four, Romy, Three, and Frank, one is on vacation in American “Lone Star State”.

More positions have shown that the Johnsons were feeding deer and other animals from their car windows, with more success than with the ostrich.

Ms. Johnson added it “went so well until”

The former PM has the talent to find himself in the center of the blunders.

In August 2012, during his time as mayor of London, he remained stuck on a zip line while celebrating the first Olympic gold medal on the GB team.

Bearing a pair of small union flags, the mayor of London was clumsily swinging in the air for several minutes until it is rescued.

Three years later, in October 2015, Johnson was awkwardly turned a 10 -year -old boy on the ground during a friendly rugby game in Japan.

And the old-PM previously shown his combat spirit, going to the ring in a London boxing club during his mayor time.

Taking a shirt and a tie, Johnson was seen hitting pads and fighting with young pugilists during the fight for Peace Academy Innorm Woolwich.

Although they are not naturally light on his feet, the members applauded and applauded while Johnson pulled no punch with his red boxing gloves.

Johnson became a Prime Minister in July 2019, succeeding Theresa May.

He resigned in September 2022.