Donald Trump is considering a 90 -day break on prices? The White House Clarifies





The American stock markets brought the weight of the trade war caused by President Donald Trump on Monday when they had dropped at the start of trade. The markets, however, reacted positively to the alleged remark of an official that Trump was planning to break prices for 90 days, the industrial average of Dow Jones earned 300 points after a drop of 1,200 points.

Kevin Hassett reportedly told Fox News that President Donald Trump was going to decide everything he was going to decide. (AFP)

The increase in the index was triggered by an alleged remark of the White House economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, that US President Donald Trump was thinking about a 90 -day respite from his radical reciprocal prices for all countries except China. The remark had been shared by some social media users and became viral in a few minutes.

However, the White House quickly intervened and cleaned up the air, saying it was false news. Shortly after, the markets resumed their descending spiral.

What did Trump advisor really say?

Earlier in the morning, Hassett had spoken to Fox News, where he was not engaged in a potential break in the prices. “I think the president will decide what the president will decide,” he said.

Trump’s economic adviser also said that the impact of commercial wars was exaggerated, adding that the discourse of an “economic nuclear winter” was “completely irresponsible rhetoric”.

Trump does not back up on prices

Meanwhile, the American president also said that he was not interested in changing his position on aggressive prices even if they have triggered the merger of the world markets. He said that other countries had “benefited from the good Ol'usa” on international trade.

“Our past” leaders “are to blame for having allowed that, and many other things, happening to our country,” he wrote on his social network Truth.

He then urged the Americans to remain calm while the trade tensions continued to degenerate. He said the United States had the opportunity to take important measures “should have been made decades ago.”

“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done decades ago. Do not be weak! Do not be stupid! Do not be a panican (a new party based on weak and stupid people!). Be strong, courageous and patient, and grandeur will be the result!” The president wrote on his social media.

Earlier, at the time of opening, Wall Street fell with other world markets. Dow Jones was down 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite was 4% lower. The S&P 500 fell 3.8% at the start of negotiations.

The markets have been down since Trump announced the prices and in just two days later, more than 5 billions of dollars were deleted from the value of all American shares.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trump-considering-a-90-day-pause-on-tariffs-white-house-clarifies-101744038196885.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos