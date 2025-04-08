



Washington with portraits of George Washington and Theodore Roosevelt adorning the walls, and large golden chandeliers suspended from the ceiling, the dodgers received a champion's welcome in the east house on the White House on Monday morning, applauded by a crowded crowd while waiting for their arrival for their celebration of 2024 World Series.

Then, once they were all in a stage at the front of the room, President Trump entered to congratulate them personally for what he called a legendary season.

It is a very beautiful group of people, said Trump, with players, coaches, managers and members of the property, including President Mark Walter, standing around him.

During this incredible season, the members of this team gave us some of the most incredible performances ever seen on the baseball diamond.

When the Dodgers announced last month that they would visit Trump's White House this week, while in town for a series against the Washington Nationals, it sparked an avalanche of fans and others in the world of baseball.

Three months after his second term, Trump remains a polarizing figure in particular in Los Angeles, where Kamala Harris received more than twice as many votes than among the voters of the County of Los Angeles in the 2024 elections.

But the Dodgers cited the trip as nothing more than maintaining tradition, despite the pressure of certain factions of their fans base to refuse the invitation.

President Donald Trump, right, shakes his hand with Dodgers Clayton Kershaw during a ceremony to honor the White House team on Monday.

(Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)

Were very happy, Walter said on Monday to participate in the tradition of bringing champions to the White House.

The players, on the other hand, saw an opportunity to celebrate their title in 2024 once again.

The White House is an incredible honor to go see, no matter who, in office, Clayton Kershaw, the longest player in the organization, said later. We went in 2021. We went this time. I know there are a lot on, the dodgers should leave? All that. But in the end, going to the White House, seeing the Oval Office, meeting the President of the United States, is things you cannot lose sight of whatever you believe. I was super honored to leave today. It was an incredible opportunity. I'm glad we were able to be part of it.

Each return member of the 2024 team of this week participated in the visit; Including the manager Dave Roberts (who said in 2019 that he would not visit the White House if the Dodgers won a world series during Trumps' first mandate) and the Copstart Mookie Betts (who refused to visit the White House with the Boston Red Sox while Trump was according to 2019).

The only notable absence was the first base player Freddie Freeman, who stayed in Los Angeles this week to breastfeed an ankle injury that landed on the injured list.

During a 15 -minute speech, Trump praised the Dodgers 2024 achievements; This, he noted, included the withdrawal of the New York Aboriginal Home Teams in the food and the Yankees en route to their championship.

You have done many, said Trump. Really incredible how everything was out and how it all ended.

Dodgers-yankees potential coating in the World Series, Trump added, maybe the same will see again.

The praise began with Roberts, who was once the target of Trump's social networks on the 2018 World Series, but the president was informed on Monday that he is one of the biggest managers, never to wear the Dodger Blue.

President Trump welcomes the Dodgers Dave Roberts manager during the team celebration ceremony team teams on the White House on Monday.

(Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)

I think he would have lasted even with George Steinbrenner, Trump Impanned, in a reference to the former owner of the Yankees who was known to have been transmitted through managers.

Excellent work, Dave, he added after hugging Roberts.

Trump then turned his attention to Shohei Ohtani, listing several of the achievements of the unprecedented sluggers, an unprecedented 50 -homes performance last season before shaking hands and joking that the reigning national league MVP looks like a movie star.

Is it good? Trump asked for playful Roberts with play.

He is only improving, Roberts replied.

It's scary for many people, huh? Said Trump.

Trump also underlined the contributions of Betts, Freeman, Max Muncy, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tommy Edman, Blake Treinen, Teoscar Hernndez and Kik Hernndez (another player who had criticized Trump in the past, but decided to participate in the visit with the rest of his teammates).

If it was not for something like that, I don't think I was never going to the White House, said Betts, who had been undecided to participate until announced last Friday that he would join the team for the visit. Having the opportunity to go is a blessing. Really just seeing it is really different from what people expect. It's neat.

Another player to have been distinguished by Trump: Kershaw, who said remarks on behalf of the team despite the disappearance of all season of recent years with an injury.

I know that you have particularly missed the heart and soul of the pitch staff, Clayton Kershaw, said Trump. But Clayton was incredible. If you look at his files and look at the endurance, the endurance he had, was really happy to have it. I'm happy to meet him. I watched it for a long time.

Freeman was originally to give an address during the Monday ceremony. But without him, Kershaw entered the void, offering his point of view in a 2024 team that he came to admire while fighting a toe injury.

As a spectator for our championship race last year, I was impressed by this group, Kershaw said in the Eastern room. Their unshakable confidence, associated with the altruistic pursuit of the team's excellence, was an inspiration. This is why I am so grateful to be able to speak today in their name, because I know that none of them would say that of themselves. To move forward, I hope that the Dodgers 2024 can serve as inspiration for many as if they were for me not only in sport but in life, by remembering to put the others before us.

The visit ended with Trump bringing the Dodgers for a visit to the oval office, but not before he offered a prediction in their chances of repeating as champions in 2025.

After seeing the success you started this season, Trump said, referring to the Dodgers 9-2 record this season when entering Monday, I can tell you that you can plan to be back here. I hope you're going to be back here next year.

On this point, Roberts accepted.

I hope we can start again next year, he said. It's just something you dream of, an opportunity to go to the White House.

