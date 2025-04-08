Changing sands | ekathimimerini.com







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, March 12, 2025. [Necati Savas/EPA]

On March 29, the last day of Ramadan, in the Mosque of Grand Camlica in the Uskudar district on the Asian side of Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed to the faithful and expressed a wish: May Allah, for the good of his name al-Qahhar, destroy and devastat Israel. And the faithful responded, Amen. By coincidence, the same day, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Jerusalem, where he had talks with his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israeli president Israel Isaac Herzog, who described relations between the two countries as strategic. Late Wednesday evening, Israeli fighter planes bombed three military bases in Syria, where Turkey plans to install Russian anti-aircraft Missiles S-400. This happens in the changing sands of the Middle East, where Mitsotakis actively tries, as much as possible, to strengthen its relations with Israel to compensate for the pressure of the Ankaras on Greece and the wider eastern Mediterranean. If it is indeed the great game of Greek diplomacy, in the current context of a general reversal of everything we know, which began with the return of American president Donald Trump to power, then it should be noted that Ankara made no comments on the visit of Mitsotakis to Jerusalem. President Erdogan would never discuss the possibility of transferring the S-400 to Syria with Israel, because he simply does not recognize Netanyahu as Prime Minister with a hegemonic role in the region. But nor of the Arab leaders either, despite the historical differences and not only with Ankara. This is a problem for Ankara to negotiate with Russia and the United States. In his invocation to the Almighty, during which Erdogan deemed it appropriate to use a word from the Koran, the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Saar reacted by arguing that the Turkish president had revealed his anti-Semitic face. Except that the Ottomans or Kemalists later have never been anti -Semites. His Netanyahu that Erdogan despises. In times of chaotic fluidity, it is true that analysts abound. Some of them argue that Israels attack Syrian air defense bases aim to control the region's airspace with Iran as a ultimate goal. Except that such a company is unthinkable without the involvement of the United States. President Trump is a fervent supporter of Israel, but no Netanyahus puppet. And of course, the Middle East is one of the problems that Moscow and Washington discuss. It is an extremely complicated situation to engage in divination.

