The economy has witnessed collector gains under PM Modi, reducing it to the correlation of growth of myopic GDP: Annamalai Slams Chidambaram





Chennai: In a strong refutation of the former Minister of Finance of the Union and head of the Veteran Congress, P Chidambaram, the president of the State of the BJP, K Annamalai, underlined on Monday the transformative progress of the government led by the government of Narendra Modi in economic growth and the development of infrastructure, in particular in Tamil Nadu. Responding to the recent criticisms of Chidambaram with regard to the rail budget and the digital economy of the Union government, Annamalai said: “The following could be a bitter pill for Chidambaram, which has once rejected the potential of digital payments in rural India. The success of the digital economy of India testifies to visionary leadership and daring reforms.” In an article on social networks, Annamalai stressed that, under the direction of Prime Minister Modi, India's GDP almost affected the 4 dollars mark. “It took Congress 60 years to bring India's economy to the milestone of $ 1 Billion, which we only reached in 2007,” he said. The rejection by Chidambaram of Chidambaram of the increase in railway allowances as a simple correlation of GDP growth, said Annamalai: “Between 2009 and 2014, the Tamil Nadu received an average rail budget from RS 900 crore. For the annual growth rate of 20%, much higher than the RS 6”. “” He also pointed out that capital expenses for Indian railways increased from Rs 45,980 crosses in 201314 to a RS record 2.6 Lakh crores today. In addition, the former IPS officer drew attention to the sharp increase in central devolution and subsidies to Tamil Nadu. “From Rs 1.52 Lakh crosses during the UPA era, it climbed to more than Rs 6.21 Lakh crosses under Mod a growth of 307%. He also took a jibe during the modest increase in the UPA divided by the Congress UPA on the part of the divisible pool states of 30.5% to 32% the contrasting with the Modi government jump at 42%, calling it “a slow generosity worthy of Clapé”.

