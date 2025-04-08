Volatility enters the world's stock markets as Trump insists on pricing medicine | Global economy





Monday, extreme volatility tormented the world's stock markets, with Wall Street which swing in and outside the Reds, while Donald Trump challenged the warnings struck by the fact that his world commercial assault will lead to generalized economic damage, comparing the new American tariffs to medicine.

A renewed sale started in Asia, before hitting European actions and achieving the United States. He was briefly reversed in the midst of the hopes of a stay, only for Trump to threaten China with higher prices, intensifying the pressure on the market.

In Wall Street, the S&P Benchmark fell up to 4.1% in the bear market territory after falling by more than 20% of its last peak, in February before launching an extraordinary reversal to become positive.

S&P

While the markets were stimulated by an education after Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council of the White House, said that Trump was open to the consideration of a 90 -day break on prices for all countries except China, the relief did not last long.

After hours of turbulent negotiation, the S&P decreased by 0.2%. The industrial average of Dow Jones finished down 0.9%.

Don't look at that, Trump told journalists when he was questioned the prospect of a break. Pressed if the prices have prepared the ground for negotiations with the countries or were permanent, he replied: Well, this can be true. There may be permanent prices, and there may also be negotiations.

The FTSE 100 closed 4.38% in London at 7,702.08 the lowest fence in more than a year – after the Nikkei 225 dropped 7.8% in Tokyo. Other large Europeans have also ended the day heavily lower, notably Germanys Dax and Frances CAC, who both fell by more than 4%.

Trump, who previously used market gatherings as a barometer of his success, tried to brush the sale this weekend. I don’t want nothing to decline, said US president on Sunday. But sometimes you need to take medication to repair something.

Donald Trump increases the features of prices as a medicine video

It was held firm on Monday. The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done decades ago, Trump wrote on his social platform Truth. Don't be weak! Don't be stupid!

While China is preparing to retaliate, Trump has threatened to further increase American prices on the country an additional 50% rate if it goes up. All interviews with Beijing for potential meetings have been interrupted, he said.

The main sharing indices have decreased since it revealed its controversial plan to revise the US economy last week. The Trump administration has imposed a 10% coverage rate on imported goods this weekend and should follow with higher prices on specific Nations products on Wednesday.

While the senior figures of the America company have hesitated to criticize Trump since its inauguration in January, a handful has started to ring the alarm in recent days.

Larry Fink, CEO of the Blackrock investment giant, expressed his concern on Monday concerning the threat of a slowdown. The economy is weakening as we speak, he told the New York Economic Club, according to Bloomberg. Most of the CEOs I talk about say that we are probably in recession at the moment.

The boss of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, one of Wall Street's most influential executives, warned that Trumps Tariff Plan was likely to exacerbate inflation. Whether or not the prices menu causes a recession remains in question, but it will slow growth, he wrote shareholders in his annual letter.

Dimon added: the more this problem is solved, the better because some negative effects increase cumulatively over time and would be difficult to reverse.

The person responsible for the billionaire Bill Ackman, who supported the Trumps campaign for the presidency, also demanded that the administration would reconsider its plan. We head for a self-induced economic nuclear winter, he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Market chart

Even Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump, currently leading the so-called Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government within the Government, seemed to break with the administration on the issue. Peter Navarro, prevails over the best commercial advisor, he built shit, wrote Musk on X, which he has this weekend.

Navarro, for his part, insisted in a television interview on Monday morning that the stock market would find a background. Less than an hour later, when New York opened its doors for trade, research continued.

The NASDAQ composite focused on technology started the day down 4.3%, before entering and out of red. He ended the day widely flat, up 0.1%. Vix's volatility of fear of fear has reached 60 years for the first time since August.

Oil prices have also been under pressure, Brent and WTI benchmarks leaning up at their lowest levels in four years, because growing economic tensions between Washington and Beijing have fueled the fears that global slowdown calls into question.

Sir Richard Branson, co-founder of Virgin Group, argued that predictable and avoidable market chaos would have catastrophic implications for people in the United States and worldwide, and assertive companies were already going bankrupt due to the lower dollar and higher costs.

It's time to recognize a colossal course of error and change, wrote Branson on X. Otherwise, America will be confronted with ruin for the years to come.

