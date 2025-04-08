Trump says the prices will remain until the trade deficit disappears





President Trump said on Sunday that he would not invert the prices on other nations unless the trade deficits that the United States runs with China, the European Union and other nations have disappeared.

His comments have indicated that high import taxes that have panicked global companies and investors would be in place in the long term.

Hundreds of billions of dollars a year that we lose with China, Trump told journalists on Air Force One. And unless we solve this problem, I will not conclude an agreement. He added that he was ready to cope with China, but they have to resolve their excess.

Mr. Trumps' comments occurred just a few hours after his best employees have run to defend the extended global prices of the presidents, who sent global markets in a tail last week. While Trump has left his domain Mar-A-Lago for another day of golf in his club in Jupiter, Florida, his main economic advisers have rejected the turmoil that the prices have triggered in the financial markets around the world, insisting that the presidents' trade war would ultimately improve the economic fortunes of the nations.

But they also sent mixed signals to the extent to which Trump considers prices as a negotiation tool, even as many of his collaborators said on Sunday that they had heard more than 50 countries seeking to find a way to get out of the prices.

The prices are coming. Of course, Howard Lungick, the trade secretary, said that CBSS was confronted with the nation.

Trump said that he had spoken to officials in Europe and Asia and that they wanted to conclude an agreement. He reiterated that Europe had treated the United States badly and added that there is no speech unless they pay us a lot of money on an annual basis.

The president wrote on social networks on Sunday evening that the only way to cure massive financial deficits with China, Europe and many others was with prices, saying that they now brought tens of billions of dollars to the United States.

One day, people will realize that prices, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing! He wrote.

Mr. Trumps Price of 10% bases on almost all business partners entered into force on Saturday morning. A second cycle of prices will be set up on Wednesday morning. These samples, when added with prices, the president recently imposed on foreign metals, cars and exports from Canada, Mexico and China, increase the tariffs that the United States takes almost ten times.

Trump has long considered prices as a cake to punish other countries which, according to him, treat America unjustly and push companies to manufacture their products in the United States. But his efforts launched a decline in countries like China, which said that he would correspond to Mr. Trumps plans to impose prices of 34% with the same level of functions.

Beijing also seems to have withdrawn from an agreement with the White House to separate Tiktok, the popular app, from its Chinese owner, Bytedance.

The president told journalists on Air Force One that China had changed the agreement due to prices.

If I gave a small reduction in prices, they approve of this agreement in 15 minutes, which shows you the power of prices, he said. Trump announced on Friday that he would extend the deadline for Tiktok to comply with a federal law which obliges his modification to solve national security problems.

Mr. Trumps, the best advisers spent much of Sunday reassuring the public that the plans of the presidents would finally benefit the Americans.

Kevin Hassett, head of the National Economic Council of the White House, said in an appearance on ABCS this week that he did not expect to see a great effect on the consumer in the United States, even if he recognized that prices could increase after prices.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, rejected the sharp drop in world markets last week as a short term, while stressing the need for an economic adjustment process in the United States. He added that NBCS meets the press that there should not be a recession, because the administration works to build the long -term economic fundamentals of prosperity.

Were going to take the course, he said.

Insurance occurs after Mr. Trump has taken a provocative tone on his prices in recent days. Saturday, while the 10% levy entered into force, the president said to his disciples on Truth Social: suspending, it will not be easy, but the end result will be historic.

Trump argued that his prices can reset the trade relations which he considers unfair and harmful to US jobs and industries by rekindling national manufacturing. He also wants withdrawals to increase new income to help pay the costs of his economic program, including a package to reduce the taxes of companies and individuals.

But its trade policies have caused a substantial and widespread flame, even leading the American allies to condemn Washington.

Last week, China announced a list of aggressive reprisal measures that increased the chances of a persistent and economically damaging trade war. Other nations have sought to negotiate lower rates: Vietnam, faced with a rate rate of 46% which would be among the highest confronted with any American trading partner, is looking for a period of 45 days and proposed to remove its own prices.

Abullating on the Sunday News Show circuit, the best employees of the presidents responded to the benefits by boasting that they had already heard dozens of countries who wanted to discuss the trade.

Listen, we have 50 countries burning the telephone lines at the White House, said Brooke Rollins, Secretary of Agriculture, on the state of the CNNS Union. She said that Mr. Trumps' prices had left some desperate countries and willing to conclude an agreement.

But the White House sent contradictory messages to its true appetite for negotiation. Trump suggested last week that he could conclude an agreement in exchange for a phenomenal return, but then posted on Saturday that the prices were there to stay.

Mr. Bessent, asked if Mr. Trump would be willing to conclude an agreement, suggested that there was room to negotiate, but that nothing would happen quickly. They have been bad actors for a long time, he said. And that's not the kind of thing you can negotiate in days or weeks.

It is unlikely that the confusion goes up the fears of investors while the markets are preparing to open on Monday, freshly on a rout of a week during which the main clues have fallen hastily. It was the worst weekly decrease for the S&P 500 since the first days of the coronavirus pandemic.

At one point, Trump even seemed to suggest that the market chaos was part of his strategy: he broadcast a video of another user on Truth Social who argued that the president had deliberately crushed the markets in part to force the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates.

Pressed on the question, Mr. Hassett initially answered Sunday saying that the Fed was independent, before adding, he did not try to land the market.

The market giations in recent days have even frightened some Republicans on Capitol Hill. The representative Don Bacon, a republican of Nebraska, predicted that deeper losses could convince the members of his party to support a bill which would help the Congress to recover part of its authority on the prices.

It is time for the Congress to restore its authorities here, he said on Face The Nation.

Alan Rapportport, Minho Kim and Michael Gold contributed to this story.

