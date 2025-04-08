And exclusive | Mudra NPA rate among the lowest segment in the world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra modified launched the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) in 2015 to provide low -cost credit to microfinance and non -banking financial institutions in order to lend micro, small and medium -sized businesses and to generate jobs and income in manufacturing, services, retail, agriculture and allied activities.

The Development and Refinancing Agency for Micro Units (Mudra) was established as part of the exercise. Now in its 10th year, the program has enabled the government to finance the non -financed, PM ways said in an interview written in and on the program. Edited extracts:

What were your expectations of Mudra Yojana and did she make them?

The Mudra Yojana must be seen in a particular context and not as an autonomous scheme. Before even held a government position, I had traveled a lot across the country for many decades as Karyakarta. There was a common theme that I saw everywhere. A large majority of our population, such as the poor, farmers, women and marginalized sections, aspirations for growth, a strong business spirit, energy and resilience – all qualities had to be a prosperous entrepreneur. But it was the very sections that had been completely excluded from the official banking and financial system. In my opinion, if you do not have a bank account, will you never visit a bank? When people did not even have access to the basic bank, the financing of entrepreneurship looked like a distant dream. Thus, when people voted for us in 2014, we decided to make all of the financial architecture centered on people and inclusive, so that we can give their aspirations wings. We have democratized the financial system. Once Those who Were Left Out and Left Behind Began to Become Part of the Formal System Through This Scheme, We Went On To 'Funding The Unfunded' Through The Mudra Yojana and 'INSURING THE UNINSURED' Through the Jan Suraksha Portfolio of Schemes.So, Mudra is Ensure that the Entrepreneurial Ability, Innovation, Creativity and Self-Reliance of the People at the Grassroots is respected, Celebrated and supported by Mudra Yojana, we wanted to give a message to each Indian, that we had confidence in their capacities and that we would be a guarantee in their trip to fill their aspirations. Confidence generates confidence. The people also answered with great zeal and today, with more than 52 loans, given worth 33 Lakh crores, they made Mudra a massive success.

One of the concerns about the program was the high APMs and, therefore, the government's subscription burden. Should it be addressed or would you say that it is a justified cost for the impact that the program has had?

There are two prospects on the NPA problem. On the one hand, we have the experience of the mandate of the united progressive alliance of the congress. Then, the banking sector operated in a system which became known as “ telephone banking ''. LOANS were sanctioned on the basis of calls for political connections rather than competence, or membership in strict financial diligence. We all know how it created the problem of the twin assessment. This period, marked by a lack of transparency and responsibility, left the banks of the public sector struggling with an inheritance of stressed assets, undergoing their ability to support wider economic growth. On the other hand, we lent money to the poor and the middle class through the Mudra Yojana. It was designed to empower small and medium entrepreneurs who had no links but who had skills and conviction. Until the highest UPA loan model, Mudra focuses on the economic activity of the base. Today, with more than 52 loan accounts, Mudra reflects the scale and the massive ambition that we have had. When we have launched this initiative, several eminent leaders and commentators of the Congress of their ecosystem said that extending credit to borrower crores on a small scale will lead to a problem with APM. They had no confidence in the poor and the middle class of our country. But the results challenged these predictions. What stands out is the performance of these loans, 3.5% have become ABP. This is an exceptionally low defect rate in this world segment. Although the era of the UPA telephone bank has left the banks overwhelmed with toxic assets and favored certain elites of those close to electricity centers, Mudra has redirected resources to the base, promoting entrepreneurship without compromising financial stability.The banking sector is healthy today. Do you think this can take more risks and finance those who lack formal access to credit via regimes such as Mudra, while business borrowers access funds via the bond market?Due to our implacable banking reforms and our skillful manipulation of the NPA crisis, our banks are again healthy. Many of them have received record profits. Over the past decade, programs such as Mudra, PM-Sanidhi and Standup India have benefited from improving the health of our banks. In addition, due to these regimes, our banking system has also become more sensitive to the needs of small entrepreneurs. Consequently, the poor class and the middle class have reduced their dependence on informal loans. Companies have raised more than 1 Billion on the bond market. This will continue to grow as the bond markets also mature. Likewise, MPMs have started raising funds via stock exchange and people also appreciate it. Indian banks will maintain a balance in terms of loans to the priority sector as well as business loans. This balanced strategy strengthens both financial stability and fair growth, establishing a lasting path in the long term while the system continues to mature.

The diet was particularly focused on private women.

Setting hands in the private sector was the brand brand of this program. Vanchit Ko Variyata, dominating the marginalized – this is our motto. For decades, affordable credit was only available for rich and well connected. Unfortunately, the efforts of the disadvantaged entrepreneurship have often been trapped in the high interest rate chakravyuh. Thanks to Mudra Yojana, even the private people are able to obtain a loan without any guarantee. Thus, when we celebrate the success of Mudra Yojana in the promotion of entrepreneurship, the aspect encourages communities and women often operate. Half of all loans went to people belonging to the SC, ST, OBC communities. Almost 70% of these loans were devoted to women, which shows that it reaches the mark of women's empowerment and financial inclusion. For someone in a background in part or a woman with a business idea, a small shop or a manufacturing unit such as the configuration of MPMs – this program has offered real support to transform dreams into reality. It is more than just an opportunity for entrepreneurship for the disadvantaged population, but it is an inflection point in their lives where their conviction and their ideas prevail over all kinds of doubts and challenges, the government standing as the guarantor of their loans.

One of Mudra's objectives was to encourage entrepreneurship and create a job, especially in rural areas to discourage migration.

The Mudra Yojana has caused a change in fundamental mentality in society today. Entrepreneurship, which was considered a little elite business, has now been democratized. TODAY, the entry barriers to entrepreneurship, real and perceived, were considerably reduced and the Mudra Yojana was the strength behind this change. Small ideas flourish in MPMs, MPMs in unicorn startups and startups. You must understand that there are prosperous entrepreneurs who have been empowered by Mudra Yojana in each part of the country, which means that there is success in each part of the country. These new entrepreneurs have triggered localized growth cycles. These new entrepreneurs hire more people, build larger offices, support and collaborate with other companies at the local level. The low cost of housing, good education, ease of travel, ease of communication and an increase in pathways for entrepreneurship offer them a lucrative affair. The addition of the value of these entrepreneurs is observed in our national growth.

How has the scheme evolved over the past decade and that then?

Let us examine the loans scale and the amount disabled under Mudra Yojana. More than 52 loans grow worth 33 Lakh Crere have been disbursed. The total sanctioned amount is higher than the GDP of 100 countries. Lakh.Around Mudra, we have also worked to improve our digital public infrastructure. Beyond JAM and digital payments, we have the framework of the account aggregator (AA) which guarantees paperless loans for everyone. With loans and ease of credit, we wanted to ensure the ease of doing online business in a digital world, and therefore we have the network open for digital trade (ONDC). Consider it as UPI for online trade, where entrepreneurs, in particular those in second-level towns and villages, will no longer depend on large platforms with which they are forced to share their profits. Operations.

