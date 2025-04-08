Politics
China says it will transform us “price” into “opportunity”
In editorial published this Sunday (6), the Chins of the part of the Communist (PCCH) o Dirt of the people said that China is prepared for Donald Trump's pricing war and that the ass does not fall Due to new trade barriers.
We must transform pressure into motivation and face the response to the American impact as a stractgic occasion to accelerate the construction of a new development model, said the editorial of the main newspaper of the PCC.
O Dirt of the people He also cited the sentence of Chinese President Xi Jinping about the resilience of the Chin market, which can withstand strong winds and storms.
“The Chinese economy, an ocean, not a small lake. Storms can become a small lake, but they cannot turn the ocean,” said the mandate of the newspaper quoted by the newspaper.
Monday (7), Trump threatened China with additional 50% rates if Beijing at the rear of the decision to impose Washington recovery rates.
Resistance
The newspaper recognizes that the prices announced by the United States against China will harm the Comcio among the two largest powers of the planet.
I inevitably have a negative impact on short-term China exports and increasing pressure on the economy, he said.
On the other hand, the Dirt of the people maintains that China has the ability to withstand this pressurethat the PAS has reduced dependence on the American economy and increased control over key technologies.
We actively build a diversified market and our dependence on the American market has decreased. Chinese exports to the United States while part of the total exports increased from 19.2% in 2018 to 14.7% in 2024, the newspaper said.
O Dirt of the people He remembers that the trade war with the United States began in 2017. It is important to see how the United States has fought us and put us pressure on us, we have always kept development and progress, demonstrating our resilience of the pressure that we face, the more we become strong, added the editorial.
The Journal of the Communist Party Chins believes that the Trump forrao no pressure to accelerate and carry out essential technological advances in the keys. In addition, he recalls that organizations around the world trust the stability of the Chinese economy.
Many Wall Street financial institutions have increased their forecasts for the economic growth of our STE, optimists on the capital market in China and consider China's certainty as a refuge to protect itself from American uncertainty, he added.
Prepared
The editorial of the Chins Journal also stressed that the CCP Central Committee predicted that the United States would implement new and growing measures for the economic content of China.
We know what we are doing and we have strategies in MOS. We crush a trade war with the United States for eight years and have accumulated a rich experience in this struggle. Response plans are also prepared in advance, said the period.
Internal market
The newspaper says that China supports its enormous domestic market to counter American prices. According to official data, 85% of companies exporting companies on the domestic market. In addition, the total sales on the internal market represents 75% of the total activities.
We have to adopt the expansion of internal demand as a long-term strategy, for us the fastest to make consumption the main driving and the economic growth ballast and to take advantage of our Supergrande scale market, he said.
Business partners
The editorial also emphasizes that the The United States cannot do without China for many products, consumers and investments and intermediaries.
The dependence rate of various categories exceeds 50%, and it is difficult to find alternative sources on the international market in the short term, he said.
At the same time, the inhabitants of people mentioned that the China is the main trading partner for more than 150 countries, which includes Brazil and most of the past in South America.
Economic and commercial cooperation on emerging markets has enormous potential and is increasingly becoming an important basis for stabilizing our outdoors. We will inject more stability into global economic development thanks to our stable development, completed the editorial.
|
Sources
2/ https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/internacional/noticia/2025-04/china-diz-que-vai-transformar-tarifaco-dos-eua-em-oportunidade
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Crown prince of Dubai on meet PM Modi
- The first baby born in England to a woman with a transplanted uterus
- Myanmar describes Cardinal Charles Mong Po the earthquake as “330 atomic bombs”
- Erdoan continues the head of the opposition on the “Junta” remarks
- One important addition and 3 room in the portal
- What the latest polls say
- Good steps for Indonesia
- Imran Khan's desire to maintain dialogue should not be misinterpreted as an agreement: Swati.
- Ladies tennis boards two recruits for autumn
- Spain PM goes to China, Vietnam, like the price of American Blitz Blitz | Northwest & National News
- Boris Johnson, attacked by an ostrich in a Texas natural park
- 'The US Gaza owner would be good' – Trump