There is no fear like that of the one who sells his people. Nzm hȯkmet

On March 19, 2025, the Turkish government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrested Ekrem Imamoglu, who has been the mayor of Istanbul since 2019, to establish and manage a criminal organization, helping a terrorist organization, taking bribes, extension, it was also supported by master's degree. On March 28, even the lawyer for Imamoglus was arrested and then released provided that he was kept under judicial supervision.

Imamoglu, which is now detained in Istanbuls Silivri prison, notorious for his accommodation by political prisoners, is a leading figure of the main opposition party in Turkey, the Cumhuriyet Halk Partii (CHP), who was the party of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye. Imamoglu has long been considered the probable presidential candidate in the presidential elections who, by Turkish law, must be scheduled before May 7, 2028. Another popular figure is Mansur Yavas, the mayor of Ankara. On March 24, several days after his arrest, Imamoglu won a vote from the CHP party and was declared a candidate for the presidential parties, a decision formalized by the party on March 27.

The CHP had produced major gains in the 2019 local elections, but it was the local elections in 2024 that were a major upheaval: for the first time in 22 years of the Erdogans Adalet Ve Kalknma Parti (AKP) rule, the CHP received more votes37.8% of Turks also voted for CHP more than 35.5% for AKP. Istanbul, Izmir, Bursa and Antalyatether constituting the country's capital and the five largest cities.

It is therefore not surprising that the country broke out in demonstrations after the arrest of the Imamoglus, with hundreds of thousands of people who went to the streets in dozens of cities. The media reported important demonstrations in progress in Adana, Ankara, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Adiyaman, Afyonkarahisar, Amasya, Ardahan, Artvin, Bartin, Bilecik, Bolu, Burdur, Bursa, Canakkale, Denizli, Edirne, Eskisehir, Giresun, Istanbul, Izmir, Kastamonu, Kirikkale, Krshir, Kutahya, Manisa, Mersin, Mugla, Sinop, Tekirdag, declared the neighborhood of Yalovaand Zonguldak.chp. Hundreds of Sands. This list is not exhaustive.

ERDOHANS GOVERNMENT has been breathtaking as it has historically in such situations: with rubber bubbles as reported by the media, which turkish analysts take to mean projectiles from the fn 303 riot gun used by turkish font; toma vehicle, white are the turkish-made armored Designed for Riot Control that Became Famous During Their Widespread Deployment in Crushing the 2013 Gezi Park Protests; Tear Gas, for Nearly Half A Million Units of Which Turkish police recently put ordinances to fill their warehouses; 1,876 detainees and 260 arrested on March 27, including 37 arrests for social networks publications; The ban on broadcasting the first opposition point for 10 days of the television channelSZC; the arrest of Turkish journalists covering demonstrations; The arrest of Swedish journalist Joakim Medin when he arrived at the airport on March 27 to cover the demonstrations; the expulsion of BBC Türkiye Journalist Mark Lowen on the grounds that he was a threat to public order, prohibited public rallies and demonstrations until March 26 by the Governors' Office of Istanbul; the restriction of access to YouTube, Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter and Telegram in Turkey; The restriction by March 27 of a CHP website calling for a boycott of companies aligned by the government in Türkiye; and judicial orders at X, formerly Twitter, to close more than 700 press accounts, journalists, political figures, students and others, With which X said that he will not comply, although there are reports according to which certain accounts X reporting on the demonstrations have been closed.

Perhaps Erdogan would have caused less reaction with such a movement that it carefully timed during Ramadan, when most of the Turks fast and therefore less likely to enter the streets to protest, and also before the celebrations of Eid, if the arrest were not as transparent political. If Erdogan sought to discover those who helped the terrorist organizations of his government, he only has to look in the mirror. Was it under imamoglu that those around the world were trying to join Isis have flowed for years through Turkey in Syria to massacre civilians and build their caliphate, or was it under Erdogan? Is it Imamoglu who apparently continues to allow the leaders of the Islamic State to meet in the capital of Turkey to coordinate their activity in Syria?

As for corruption, he was Imamoglu who, in silent tones, said to his son during a telephone call in December 2013, they make a large corruption raid everything you have in your house, removes it, repressing it, after having spoken with casual quantities of 10, 25 and 30 million euros, do not speak openly? Was it imamoglu on this phone call, or was itreisHimself? Is under Imamoglu under tens of millions of Lira disappeared from the country's ministry of religious affairs, which organizes events in five-star hotels, appoints the members of senior management in positions for which they are not qualified, and maintains an increasing portfolio of goods? Where was Erdogan? It was otherwise, but unfortunately, this list too is far from exhaustive.

To summarize: Erdogan probably ordered the arrest of the main opposition figure that a decision would probably not be made without at least its explicit approval. He did it on the accusations of corruption and terrorism, which are laughable to Türkiye Erdogans. Then he arrested the lawyer who represents this figure. He then arrested the demonstrators who get up in a natural democratic revolt against such consolidation of power. Looking at this together, it seems clear that the Imamoglu terrorist organization is accused of helping is simply the formidable opposition party in Türkiye which ends by finishing Erdogans governs a terror for him.

Originally published by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

The post A terror for Erdogan appeared first on Jns.org.