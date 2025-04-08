Musk vs Navarro: Is the Trump team divided on prices? | Donald Trump News

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has doubled on his tariff plan, even though the markets crash into the world.

However, signs of divisions among the Trumps aid emerge with the Ally Elon Musk key publicly colliding with the commercial advisor Peter Navarro. Others also presented divergent stories.

Here is more about what happened:

What happened between Musk and Navarro?

Trump on Wednesday announced radical prices with an impact on most of the Americas' business partners. This has marked a major break in relation to the decades of American trade policy and aroused criticism and concerns on the part of economists and countries targeted by Trumps prices.

Following the three main stock indices in the United States, the industrial average of Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ fell by more than 5% in last week. This has marked the greatest drop in stock markets in the United States since 2020 during the COVVI-19 pandemic.

Trump's long -standing assistant and the main advisor of the administrations for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro, defended the prices in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

The market will find a background. It will soon be, and from there, would have a bullish boom, and the DOW will reach 50,000 during the trimester of Trumps, said Navarro. On Monday, Dow Jones was 38,314 before the start of trading.

After a user X published a Navarro clip speaking to CNN and alluded to the doctorate of the advisers of the University of Harvard, Musk retaliated on the platform, which he owns.

A doctorate in Harvard Econ is a bad thing, not a good thing, posted Musk.

The first phase of new prices at 10% samples from countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Argentina and Saudi Arabia entered into force on Saturday.

Building samples that Trump calls for reciprocal prices should come into force on Wednesday against countries such as China and India.

What does Musk say about Europe prices?

The success against Navarro has not been musks only comment on the prices in recent days.

On Saturday, Musk who oversees the Department of Effectiveness of the Government (DOGE), charged by Trump to reduce government spending, joined a conversation in vidolink with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party.

During this conversation, Musk expressed his hopes for a zero rate situation between the United States and Europe, even if Trump imposed 20% tariffs on the European Union.

I hope it is agreed that Europe and the United States should ideally evolve, in my opinion, to a zero-tail situation, effectively creating a free trade area between Europe and North America, said Musk.

Musk the richest world, which is CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and the largest shareholder of the two companies has seen its companies faced reverse in recent weeks. Just Europe, Teslas sales plunged 49% in January and February compared to the same months in 2024, according to a March 25 report published by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

The course of the Teslas action also fell. It was about half of what it was in December.

How did Navarro replied?

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Navarro responded to musk comments on prices in Europe.

It was interesting to hear Elon Musk talking about a zero-tail area with Europe. He doesn't understand that, said Navarro.

The thing I think is important that Elon understands is that it sells cars. This is what he does, added Navarro, suggesting that musk comments on prices were linked to his commercial interests.

What did Musk say earlier about prices?

Last month, Tesla warned the US government that prices could affect electric vehicle companies when Trumps tariff objectives impose their own levies on American products.

In a letter not signed to the US trade representative Jamieson Greer, Tesla said: American exporters are intrinsically exposed to disproportionate impacts when other countries react to American commercial actions.

The company has added: previous commercial actions in the United States have led to immediate reactions from targeted countries, including increased prices on electric vehicles imported into these countries.

On March 26, Trump imposed prices of 25% on imports of cars and certain automotive parts.

In response to this, Musk wrote on X: Important to note that Tesla is not unscathed here. The price impact on Tesla is always significant.

Are there other signs of divisions within the Trump team?

Commerce secretary Howard Lunick told CBS News on Sunday that the 10% basic prices will remain in place for days and weeks and that higher reciprocal rates would also take effect.

However, on the same day, the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told the NBCS to meet the press that more than 50 countries had contacted Washington for negotiations to reduce samples. The market constantly underestimates Donald Trump, he said in response to market accidents.

Also Sunday, the anchor of CNN Jake Tapper asked the Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins if the prices were there to stay like Trump and Lutnick. Rollins did not answer this question directly.