Boris Johnson has a race with Feisty ostruch during Texas Trip





Boris Johnson, the former British Prime Minister, sailed slowly through what seemed to be a wildlife park when, without warning, the ostrich stuck his head through the window on the open driver's side to give Mr. Johnson a fiery peak. Ow! Mr. Johnson can be heard shouting, while his toddler was looming with fun. The incident was shared on Sunday in a video Published on Instagram by the wife of Mr. Johnsons, Carrie Johnson, accompanied by legend, too funny not to share. In the clip, after Mr. Johnson Yelps, he seems to express some blasphemies (although they are somewhat inaudible). He then catches the steering wheel and walks away. The toddler hanging from Mr. Johnsons continues to laugh. It was not immediately clear on Monday when or where exactly the video was taken, although publications on the social networks of Mrs. Johnson and local observations Show the family on vacation in Texas.

Other videos published on the Ms. Johnsons account which seem to be in the same place show that the family looking at deer and an Aoudad, an animal in the shape of goat. Another recent article by Johnson showed the family in Dinosaur Valley State Park, near Glen Rose, Texas. Johnson was in Texas less than two years ago to put pressure for republican support in Ukraine. This is not the first time that Mr. Johnson, who was Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022, has been at the center of the Slapstick public misadventures that align with his colorful and often chaotic mandate as a British leader. In February 2021, Mr. Johnson struggled to put a latex glove in hand in a vaccination center in Wales. It is like Oj Simpson, joked Mr. Johnson, referring to the trial for murder of 1995 in which a glove, which was a key evidence, did not correspond to Mr. Simpson.

In July of the same year, Johnson had trouble controlling his umbrella during a police memorial in the center of England.

The representatives of Mr. Johnsons' family could not be reached immediately on Monday to comment on the incident. Several wildlife parks in the region also immediately responded to requests for information on the question of whether the Johnson family had visited them. Stompys Lakeside Grill, a restaurant in Granbury, Texas, posted a photo of Mr. Johnson on social networks on Saturday, noting that there was dinner. We are very honored to have it as our guest !! Said the restaurant.

