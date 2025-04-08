



On Thursday, March 27, Pardee was joined by Tong Zhao, principal researcher at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Zhao organized a engaging discussion with students and guests, while he was talking about recent expansions in the stock of nuclear weapons in China. One of the first subjects of which Zhao spoke was the management of nuclear climbing and the way in which a re -evaluation of the posture of China is to reduce the risk of conflict. The experienced researcher pointed out his own analysis of decision-making among leadership in Beijing, arguing that China's expansion of his nuclear arsenal is largely undertaken as a decision to improve the lever and soft effect in China in future confrontations with the United States. Since the Chinese arsenal is much smaller than that of the United States, he said, filling that the gap has become a new means for the People's Republic to better assert itself, both regionally and global. The guests have brought insight into conversation, questioning Zhao about his own methodology in the study of the trajectory of decision -making of China, as well as the role of disputed questions like the role of Taiwan in Beijing's strategy. To better understand what some politicians act on, “it requires an understanding of initiates from Chinese policy by thinking of these questions,” he said. Expanding this, Zhao who previously served in foreign affairs in the Chinese government itself, spoke to the gravity of events like the COVVI-19 pandemic, which he described as a cataclysmic moment that many in China considered as an almost unprecedented crisis. This same crisis, he explained, even somewhat influenced the decision to extend the nuclear arsenal. In addition, he talked about the effect that the increasingly centralized rule of President Xi Jinping was in this process. “Xi Jinping has concentrated power. He discourages managers and experts from questioning his political thought and vision and preferences to the point that no one dares to raise questions, and the military and defense industry is more than happy to be charged with money and resources,” he noted. When referring to the progression of the president's personal preference for an extended stock, “they quickly implemented the political vision of Mr. XI without raising questions.” The Pardee community was delighted to be joined by Zhao and was grateful for his huge overview! Display all messages

