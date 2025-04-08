Ohtani, Betts, the dodgers visit President Trump in the White House





Washington – President Donald Trump welcomed Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the White House on Monday to congratulate them for winning the World Series last season.

Trump complimented “very talented people” who beat New York Yankees in five games, while refusing to present certain Democratic senators during the ceremony because “I don't particularly like them, so I will not present [them]. “The event came on a manic Monday for American actions after Trump doubled his prices.

Trump chose several Dodgers for their achievements last season, praising Ohtani to have become the first baseball baseball player in baseball, Japanese launcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the MVP of the NL Tommy Edman championship series.

Trump congratulated Betts for his game – and excavated the Boston Red Sox to exchange it to the Dodgers – and they shook hands at the ceremony.

Betts, the star aerobatman at the time for the 2018 Red Sox champion, did not take the trip of this team to the White House next year during Trump's first term. Betts was on the Dodgers when they won the World Series in 2020 and attended the celebration the following year under President Joe Biden.

Betts, 32, is the only black player from the Dodgers who came back from the World Series team last season.

“No one else in this clubhouse should take a decision like this except me,” said Betts this weekend. “This is what makes things difficult. But that's what it is. I am not trying to make this politics by all means. All I am with my team to celebrate something. It is a privilege to obtain an invitation like this. I just want to be there with them.”

President Donald Trump salutes Shohei Ohtani while Trump welcomes the World Series 2024 Dodgers champion in the east house of the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Manager Dave Roberts had qualified the invitation a huge honor that each champion of the World Series could live. Roberts said that deciding whether to go to the White House was not an official conversation that he and the players had had.

The trip occurred almost a month after a web page of the Ministry of Defense describing the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Brooklyn Dodgers military service and Civil Rights Jackie Robinson was restored after his decline.

This development occurred after the pages honored a winner of the black medal of honor and members of the Japanese American service were withdrawn – which, according to the Pentagon, was an error – in the midst of the ministry's efforts to eliminate the content that distinguishes the contributions of women and minority groups, which the Trump administration considers “Dei”.

Neither Robinson nor any other great Great Dodgers previous were mentioned during the ceremony on Monday.

Trump briefly talked about the former owner of New York Yankees, George Steinbrenner, whom the former New York called a friend. Trump, after congratulating Roberts, also had fun at the notorious leash of the deceased owner of the Yankees with his managers.

“I think he would have lasted even with George Steinbrenner,” said Trump. “You lose two games and you are fired.”

The co -owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mark Walter, and the launcher Clayton Kershaw made brief remarks in the White House. Kershaw presented Trump a Dodgers jersey with n ° 47 on the back.

Trump may have tilted his hand that he expected the Dodgers – who were 9-2 before Monday evening's match in Washington – repeat themselves as champions of the World Series.

“After seeing how much you have come down the season, I can tell you that you can plan to be back here, I hope you can be back here, next year,” said Trump.

The title champion of the NHL Stanley Cup, Florida Panthers, became the first team to visit Trump in his second term when they were honored during a ceremony in the room is in early February.

The White House also recently said that the NFL Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles had accepted their invitation for April 28.

