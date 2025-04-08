



China forecasts a big blow, Xi Jinping Army should attack this country in Next…, the American intelligence report reveals shocking details, Donald Trump can… The leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) think that it would be impossible for the United States to prevent a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Beijing: In a worrying development that could increase tensions in the Asian region, China would have planned an attack on China this year. The preparations have already been made. According to a 19 fortyfive report, based on conversations with sources of intelligence, China could try to resume Taiwan in the next six months. This happens at a time when there is growing demand in Chinese power circles for an attack on Taiwan. It is important to note that the United States has always indicated its support for Taiwan. However, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believe that it would be impossible for the United States to prevent a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The Chinese army and the Xi Jinping government are considering various options to integrate Taiwan, including a blockade, military attacks and other strategies. China's actions towards Taiwan include the cut of internet cables and communication, the interference of the elections and the distribution of disinformation. The relationship of China and the United States President Donald Trump recently imposed prices on China and many other countries; This has increased tensions between China and the United States. China considers this moment to be ideal for taking control of Taiwan. According to reports, the Retired American Lieutenant-Colonel and the former Californian legislator Chuck Devore has described three possible strategies: gradually increasing influence, launching a sudden large-scale attack and spreading chaos by disinformation. According to Devore, the first option would be to completely block Taiwan. In this scenario, the Chinese navy would surround Taiwan on all sides, transforming its sea routes into a “killing zone”. Taiwan imports 90% of its food and 100% of its natural gas via ships. In such a situation, a Chinese blockade would leave Taiwan defenseless and force him to accept any condition. In this way, China would not need a major invasion to put Taiwan on his knees. China's second and third options The second option of China is to launch missile attacks against Taiwan. This would cause significant damage to Taiwan's security infrastructure. Taiwan's anti -missile defense systems would become ineffective. Chinese pirates would crush the Taiwan electricity network and close the Internet and telephone networks. Simultaneously, 100,000 Chinese soldiers would attack the coasts of Taiwan. The goal of China would be to capture Taipei in a few days.

