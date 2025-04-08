The Indonesian Ambassador empty for the United States in the midst of Trump's pricing negotiation





Jakarta –

The negotiation path was chosen by Indonesia after US President Donald Trump announced the implementation of the policy price reciprocal. But in the midst of negotiation efforts, Indonesia has not yet had Ambassador Final final for the United States.

The post of Indonesian Ambassador to the United States was last owned by Rosan Roeslani who was inaugurated on October 25, 2021. After more than a year in mandate, Rosan was recalled to Jakarta and was appointed Vice-Minister of Bumn on July 17, 2023.

At the end of the administration of President Joko Widodo, Rosan was then appointed Minister of Investment. The position was again entrusted to him in the era of the Administration of President Prabowo suffered. In addition, Rosan was also appointed CEO and entered.

Scroll to continue with content

Meanwhile, so far, the position of the Indonesian ambassador to the United States is still not filled. This void is under public projectors, in particular in the middle of the efforts of Indonesia to negotiate linked to the trade rates of President Trump.

Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Arif Havas Oegroseno, spoke of the vacancy of the Indonesian ambassador for the United States. He said that the position of the Indonesian ambassador to the United States was still not filled due to the change of government.

Havas also assesses the white of the ambassador's headquarters will not affect the negotiation process for American tariff policies later. He thinks that the Indonesian delegation will be able to negotiate linked to the American president Donald Trump.

According to him, the delegation team, which will be led by the Minister of Coordination of the Airlangga Hartarto economy, was able to negotiate at a high level meeting with the United States. Because the negotiation process takes place on positions equivalent to the Minister.

“Yes, we, if this (negotiation process) is already a high level (high -level meeting),” said Havas, reported by Antara on Monday (7/4/2025).

We know that the Indonesian government has now prepared a number of negotiation packages that will be introduced in negotiations to deal with the reciprocal or reciprocal tariff policy in Washington DC

The coordination of the Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto assessed that the path of diplomacy had been chosen as mutually beneficial solution without taking a reprisals on the reciprocal tariff policy.

But the Indonesian government will first hold a meeting with the leaders of the Anase countries on April 10, 2025 to equalize attitudes.

“Indonesia itself will encourage several agreements and with several Anase countries, the Minister of Trade also communicates in addition to Malaysia as well as Singapore, with Cambodia and others to calibrate the attitude of the Anase,” said Airlangga.

During his meeting with business players, the government said he had prepared several negotiation packages.

First, Indonesia will submit the revitasization of commercial and investment cooperation agreements or the commercial and investment framework agreement (TIFA).

“Because Tifa himself signed bilaterally in 1996 and many problems are no longer relevant so that we (revitalize) various policies in TIFA,” said Airlangga.

Second, the government will provide a proposal for the deregulation of non -tariff measures (NTMS) thanks to the relaxation of the level of national components (TKDN) in the information and communication technology sector. Then, the evaluation is linked to the prohibition and restriction of American export and imported goods.

The third solution that Indonesia is trying to provide is to increase imports and investments in the United States through oil and gas purchases.

Fourth, the government is preparing budgetary and non-fiscal incentives thanks to several strategies such as the drop in import rights, import income tax or import VAT to encourage imports from the United States and maintain the competitiveness of exports to the United States.

“Linked to the price and the way we increase imports, how with our export imports which can reach 18 billion US dollars filled with products that we import, including wheat, cotton and even one of them is petroleum and gas products,” said Airlangga.

Also discover the video “Trump rates have a significant impact, Prabowo: we have to find a new market”:

(KNV / KNV)