9 Jokowi political strategy

Dakta.com_jakarta: Indonesia must recognize: Jokowi is great. At least in the political strategy. Not even two periods of mayor of Solo, Jokowi became governor of Jakarta. We know, in the Jokowi era, the solo is a small town. Solo residents are only about 300,000. From this small town, Jokowi can build a national brand, then deliver it to become governor in the capital of Jakarta. A city of Metropolis which is an Estalat Indonesia.

Only two years of governor, Jokowi was named president. Jokowi's opponent was a general who had been poor and had become the son -ain of the Indonesian sovereign for 32 years. His name is PRABOWO SUBIANTO. The experience, logistics and prabowo network are well above Jokowi. But, Jokowi managed to overthrow him and became president of the Republic of Indonesia. Jokowi became President of the Republic of Indonesia for two periods.

Not only Jokowi, Gibran, the eldest son of Jokowi became mayor of Solo. Short and sudden work, Gibran moved a strong candidate who was initially recommended by DPC PDIP Solo, Achmad Punomo. Achmad Punomo also decided to retire early after the recommendation of the mayor's candidate was given to Gibran by the PDIP DPP. Not yet completed as mayor of Solo, Gibran went to the vice -president accompanied by Prabowo during the 2024 presidential election. Besides Gibran, the son of Jokowi -in -law, Bobi Nasution, was also the mayor of Medan. Then easily beat Edy Rahmayadi, an outgoing commander and former Kostrad in the north of Sumatt Purgub. Bobi is now governor of North Sumatra 2024-2029.

Likewise with the children of Bonotot Jokowi, Kaesang. Young people who quickly learn to be this entrepreneur manage to take PSI. Kaesang became the president of PSI.

Of all these stories concluded that Jokowi had not only succeeded, but also his family. This article only highlighted Jokowi's strategy. Okay or not, this is the objective.

The question that will be examined in this document is which strategies that successfully deliver Jokowi and his children?

First of all, Jokowi focused on strengthening the strength of the brand image. Jokowi looks different. Jokowi broke the normality that had been displayed by the elite. Jokowi saved the Klewer market from the planned expulsion of the Central Java Governor in the name of modernization. Jokowi for Esemka cars as a national car. Jokowi likes to enter the sewers. Jokowi has built his impression as a child who had a national dream. Even if you are currently laughing at all of this. At that time, Indonesians were surprised. This is what makes Jokowi succeed in winning the heart of the people and quickly delivering it to the president's headquarters. The key: Jokowi fought normality with a simple breakthrough that managed to hypnotize the public. This method seems to be copied by Dedi Mulyadi, the Western Java governor more radically.

Secondly, Jokowi prepared a sufficiently strong influencer. The public calls him “buzzer”. With a sufficiently important budget, Jokowi managed to buy Infuenzer who was not only professional, but also half crazy “in his performance. Obviously, Jokowi controlled aerial space. The style of counter-normization continues to be played by Jokowi, even if he is considered a sticky and crashed in ethics. But that is precisely what caused the public and was Buzzers to make them fry.

Third, as a sovereign, Jokowi gave a fairly large position and logistics for political parties, as well as the holding of his chaotic hostages with various legal cases. Mballelo, the president of the party was immediately arrested or asked to resign. Airlanggar Case, Golkar Ketum is the most vulgar example.