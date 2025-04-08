Politics
9 Jokowi political strategy
Dakta.com_jakarta: Indonesia must recognize: Jokowi is great. At least in the political strategy. Not even two periods of mayor of Solo, Jokowi became governor of Jakarta. We know, in the Jokowi era, the solo is a small town. Solo residents are only about 300,000. From this small town, Jokowi can build a national brand, then deliver it to become governor in the capital of Jakarta. A city of Metropolis which is an Estalat Indonesia.
Only two years of governor, Jokowi was named president. Jokowi's opponent was a general who had been poor and had become the son -ain of the Indonesian sovereign for 32 years. His name is PRABOWO SUBIANTO. The experience, logistics and prabowo network are well above Jokowi. But, Jokowi managed to overthrow him and became president of the Republic of Indonesia. Jokowi became President of the Republic of Indonesia for two periods.
Not only Jokowi, Gibran, the eldest son of Jokowi became mayor of Solo. Short and sudden work, Gibran moved a strong candidate who was initially recommended by DPC PDIP Solo, Achmad Punomo. Achmad Punomo also decided to retire early after the recommendation of the mayor's candidate was given to Gibran by the PDIP DPP. Not yet completed as mayor of Solo, Gibran went to the vice -president accompanied by Prabowo during the 2024 presidential election. Besides Gibran, the son of Jokowi -in -law, Bobi Nasution, was also the mayor of Medan. Then easily beat Edy Rahmayadi, an outgoing commander and former Kostrad in the north of Sumatt Purgub. Bobi is now governor of North Sumatra 2024-2029.
Likewise with the children of Bonotot Jokowi, Kaesang. Young people who quickly learn to be this entrepreneur manage to take PSI. Kaesang became the president of PSI.
Of all these stories concluded that Jokowi had not only succeeded, but also his family. This article only highlighted Jokowi's strategy. Okay or not, this is the objective.
The question that will be examined in this document is which strategies that successfully deliver Jokowi and his children?
First of all, Jokowi focused on strengthening the strength of the brand image. Jokowi looks different. Jokowi broke the normality that had been displayed by the elite. Jokowi saved the Klewer market from the planned expulsion of the Central Java Governor in the name of modernization. Jokowi for Esemka cars as a national car. Jokowi likes to enter the sewers. Jokowi has built his impression as a child who had a national dream. Even if you are currently laughing at all of this. At that time, Indonesians were surprised. This is what makes Jokowi succeed in winning the heart of the people and quickly delivering it to the president's headquarters. The key: Jokowi fought normality with a simple breakthrough that managed to hypnotize the public. This method seems to be copied by Dedi Mulyadi, the Western Java governor more radically.
Secondly, Jokowi prepared a sufficiently strong influencer. The public calls him “buzzer”. With a sufficiently important budget, Jokowi managed to buy Infuenzer who was not only professional, but also half crazy “in his performance. Obviously, Jokowi controlled aerial space. The style of counter-normization continues to be played by Jokowi, even if he is considered a sticky and crashed in ethics. But that is precisely what caused the public and was Buzzers to make them fry.
Third, as a sovereign, Jokowi gave a fairly large position and logistics for political parties, as well as the holding of his chaotic hostages with various legal cases. Mballelo, the president of the party was immediately arrested or asked to resign. Airlanggar Case, Golkar Ketum is the most vulgar example.
By controlling political parties, Jokowi is free to regulate the members of the DPR. All the laws desired by Jokowi have succeeded in the DPR. Including the Minerba law, the law on the omnibus of the law and the revision of the KPK law. There are no obstacles, not to mention the resistance. DPR RI: Sami'na wa Atha'na in Jokowi.
Fourth, Jokowi adopted representatives of the high -ranking state, including in the legal institutions of people who never dared to imagine that they would be representatives of the high -ranking state. Their position goes well the expectations of their lives. They become people who die hard in Jokowi. “Without Jokowi, I will not reach this position”, so what is in their heads.
Fifthly, Jokowi has prepared a strong mass organization and a mass group to deal with any resistance of the opposition. Like the “bodyguard” which faithfully defends Jokowi in all circumstances. You must be able to guess which mass organizations and which groups have been used by Jokowi. Once Jokowi has resigned, the contract was finished and the logistics stopped.
Sixthly, Jokowi controls the legal institution to control each case. With this strategy, Jokowi has been decided that many figures are considered the disturbing. At the time of Jokowi, how many figures were imprisoned with the indictment of the ITE law that Jokowi had prepared from the start to target the opposition which was too critical. Some suspects died in prison. Some are killed outside the prison. The case of km 50, despite its location, has been proclaimed, but traces will always be the history of this nation.
Seventhly, Jokowi is paralyzed the critical power of academics. The selection rules of the rector and the dean are modified. The period of the new order to the order of reform, the Chancellor was chosen by the University Senate and the Dean was chosen by the Senate of the Faculty. The Jokowi era, the University Senate can only recommend potential chancellors. Minister of Education and Culture which determines who the Chancellor will be chosen. While the dean is directly elected by the Chancellor. More chosen by the Senate.
With the chancellor's selection by the minister, the critical power of the campus has decreased. The concern of the campus for various national problems has also decreased. Not only can the chancellor, but teacher leaders can no longer be critical of the authorities.
Eighth, Jokowi controls the media. Source of media advertising costs. Bumn has contributed a fairly significant cost to the media thanks to advertising. For the critical media, not to mention the opposition, public enterprises are afraid of advertising. This fear was also followed by various large private companies. With this strategy, the life of the media which criticizes the authorities will be threatened. There is no other choice for general media, except softening. Some are even forced to support power.
Ninth, Jokowi entertained people with BLT (direct aid in cash) and the development of infrastructure. In particular the toll roads, airports and ports. The development of Jokowi's infrastructure is considered to be reckless because it ignores the country's financial capacities. There is also no significant impact on economic growth. Country Upwrew and a debt of up to 20 billions of recently dismantled dollars. But, on the other hand, people believe that they obtain instantaneous advantages of the development of infrastructure, in particular the toll road and the BLT. This is the theme of Jokowi Buzzers continue to advertise.
These are the nine strategies of Jokowi in the maintenance, strengthening and enlargement of its power.
Tony Rosyid
Political observer and observer of the nation
Purwokerto, April 6, 2025
