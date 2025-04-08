Politics
Trump threatens 50% prices on China if Xi Jinping does not withdraw his reprisals of 34%
Trump announced that he would add prices to China by an additional 50% if Beijing does not stop putting reprisals to American imports. Trump gave China until Tuesday to withdraw his 34%prices, which were set up in response to the reciprocal tasks announced in the White House last week.
In a social post, Trump said that if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their trade abuses already in the long term by tomorrow, on April 8, 2025, the United States will impose additional prices on China by 50%, from April 9.
The Chinese government announced on Friday that it would put 34% of prices on all American imports from April 10. This is in accordance with a response plan after US President Donald Trump began a world trade war. Trump added an additional 34% tax on all Chinese products that are brought to the United States on Wednesday.
This practice in the United States does not comply with the rules of international trade, seriously undermines the legitimate rights and interests of Chinas, and is a typical unilateral intimidation practice, the Chinese government said.
China and the United States had a bad relationship before Trump even entered. The gap between the two has been there for at least 30 years, and since 2000, trade with China is the most unfair for the United States.
China is one of the main places in which the United States sent goods, but in 2024, China sent three times more goods to the United States compared to what the United States has sent to China.
All discussions with China will be completed
Trump also wrote that he would cancel all the talks planned with China if they did not comply with his request. He said, moreover, all discussions with China concerning their meetings requested with us will be finished!
China has told traders not to worry about Trumps plans to increase prices on goods. He said he had many political options to protect the economy without excluding discussions with the United States. The Daily of Official Peoples said that heaven will not fall even if the American abuses of prices will have a certain impact on us [] We must transform the pressure into motivation.
There is less chance of making an agreement between the two largest economies in the world. This has reduced the financial markets, and investors think that China can devalue the yuan against the dollar quickly.
In addition, in recent weeks, Chinese officials have already tried to show that China is a safe refuge for business and a stable economic partner and a champion of the international economy that has made many richer countries.
In a press release on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas said, while the second economy in the world and the second largest consumer market, China will only continue to open its doors, regardless of the changing international landscape.
Trump is ready to conclude agreements
Trump also said he was ready to discuss prices with other countries. He said negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, are starting to take place immediately.
Potus said that countries around the world wanted to negotiate. For example, the Indonesian Minister of the Economy said that instead of retalling against prices, the country would focus on diplomacy and negotiations to find answers that were good for both parties.
Japan has said that they have asked for the US government to examine its unilateral tariff measures at different levels. They said they would do what is best for Japan.
Then Malaysia does not intend to retaliate with prices. The country said it would rather seek solutions that would support the spirit of free and fair trade. In addition, a senior official said that Vietnam was ready to speak with the Trump administration to eliminate all prices on American imports.
The EU also agreed with a suggestion that Musk made. The EU president said we are ready to negotiate with the United States. Indeed, we have offered zero prices for zero for industrial goods, as we have done with many other business partners.
