The candidates for the Indonesian ambassador to the United States were proposed by Jokowi, but the appropriate adjustment and test were invited to be postponed

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (Kbri) in Washinton DC. Photos / documents of the Indonesian Embassy for the United States

Jakarta – The member of the DPR I commission, TB Hasanuddin, revealed, the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had submitted a candidate for the Ambassador ( Ambassador ) RI for the United States (United States) and 10 other sympathetic countries at the end of its mandate, October 2024. The submission was published at the Commission of Representatives I to be tested for eligibility or the right test. – The member of the DPR I commission, TB Hasanuddin, revealed, the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had submitted a candidate for the Ambassador () RI for the United States (United States) and 10 other sympathetic countries at the end of its mandate, October 2024. The submission was published at the Commission of Representatives I to be tested for eligibility or the right test. However, he said, the government revoked 11 candidates for the Diplomat of the Republic of Indonesia at that time for an adjustment and appropriate test for the representative I. “Thus, at the end of the reign of Pak Jokowi, the replacement of the ambassador worked according to the plan. Said when he contacted on Monday (4/4/2025). The PDI legislator said that the dismissal of 11 candidates for the Indonesian ambassador had been led by the government. The man who is called Kang TB also said that he did not know the reason for the revocation of the proposal of 11 candidates for the Indonesian ambassador. “Yes, government (revoking). (Reason) I don't know. Yes, we have not continued. So automatically since then, the ambassador of several countries, including America, has not been ready for candidates,” he said. He said that the government had not yet proposed the name of the candidate of the Indonesian ambassador for 11 friendly countries to date. He also reminded the government to immediately find figures which are allocated as diplomats. “If indeed the candidate is not suitable, search for others, please. Then, to be in good shape and a test appropriate to Commission I,” he said. He considered that the position of the Indonesian ambassador was very important for the diplomatic process. In addition, in the middle of the American presidential rate of the Donald Trump price. “The placement of the ambassador is the attitude of our foreign policy. With too late, it is considered a lack of respect. The late being considered as if the relationship of this country is not very important and it is not good in foreign policy,” he added. The post of Indonesian Ambassador for the United States has been empty since Rosan Roeslani ended his mandate on July 17, 2023. Rosan was invited to return to the country because he was appointed by the 7th president of Indonesia Jokowi as Bumn Vice-Minister. (RCA)

