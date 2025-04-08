Focus on the Middle East and cooperation





Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, today has paid an official visit to Ankara where he met the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan And the counterpart Yasar GULER, With whom he discussed the current crisis scenarios in the Middle East and cooperation between the armed forces of Italy and Turkey. The visit comes at a time of growth in regional instability in the Middle East in general, and also comes a few days before the Italian-Turkey intergovernmental summit, scheduled for Rome on April 17 in the presence of Erdogan. According to institutional sources interviewed by Agenzia Nova, the summit is however in doubt and could be postponed. In an article published by the Ministry of Defense on X, Crosetto stressed that today's meeting with Erdogan in the Turkish capital was “an opportunity to listen to ideas and reflections on common issues concerning the evolution of international security scenarios in Ukraine, Indo-Pacific and in particular in the Middle East. With the President and Defense Defense forces and Defense European, the European continent and the Coopsure de la Défense. The Mission of the Crosettos in Ankara intervened six months after his previous meeting with his Guller counterpart, which took place in Istanbul on October 23, 2024, during which the Italian Minister expressed his full solidarity with Turkey after the attack on the headquarters of the Turkish Aerospace Company Tai, in Ankara. According to an article on X della different, Crosetto had a distinct meeting today with his Turkish counterpart, who, according to the Italian minister, represented a precious opportunity to immerse himself in questions of common interest. With Guller, there is a shared concern about the current crises, especially in the Middle East, added the Italian minister. The parties also discussed the situation in Syria and Africa, also expressing the common desire to promote the dialogue and stability of the Balkans in the Middle East. According to a brief press release from the Turkish Defense Ministry, the two spoke of defense and security problems at the bilateral and regional level, as well as cooperation in the defense industry. In this regard, it should be mentioned the memorandum of understanding signed between Leonardo and Baykar on March 6. The agreement provides for the creation of an Italian Turkish joint venture for joint production of advanced drones such as Akinci and TB2, with activities distributed between Italy (Spezia, Ronchi Dei Legionari, Rome) and Turkey, and operational planning for 2026. The partnership, which will combine Italian expertise in electronic systems and aeronautical certification with Baykar operational platforms, aims to position Italy and Turkey as the main players in the European and global sector of “unmanned” systems (unmanned aircraft). The agreement strengthens the bilateral strategic relationship and is part of the broader context of technological development on several levels in the defense, security and space sectors. “The signing of the agreement with Baykar represents an important step towards innovative and solid cooperation between two excellence in the defense industry,” said Crosetto last month, commenting on the agreement. In a rapidly evolving world, the relationship between Italy and Trkiye is intended to become more and more central, underlined the minister. Also read other news on News Click here and receive updates on WhatsApp Follow us on the social networks of Nova News on Twitter,, Liendin,, Instagram, Telegram

