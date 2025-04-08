Politics
Starmer cannot be silent on the mayor's arrest, explains the Turkish opposition chief
The president of the main opposition party of Turkey struck the silence of the parts of the work on the arrest of the popular mayor of Istanbul and Rival Erdogan
The leader of the main opposition party of the chief of turkeys struck the silence of the parts of the work on the arrest of the popular mayor of Istanbuls and the repression which followed demonstrations calling for his release.
Ozgur Ozel, president of the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP), said Paper i: I want to hear [Keir] Starmers' voices.
He said he was disappointed with the response of the work, which only commented on the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, the CHP candidate for the Turkeys 2028 presidential election, after a week to declare his support for democracy in Turkey.
Imamoglu, considered the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained last month for corruption which, according to him, European leaders and rights for the rights of rights are politically motivated and to prevent it from challenging the presidential turkey elections.
Since his imprisonment, demonstrations have erupted through Turkey, that Erdogan tried to prohibit the police who arrested more than 2,000 people.
Last month, after what Ozel considered a mood response of work during the arrest of Imamoglus, he threatened to block a potential Labor Party application for readmission to the socialist international political movement, in a symbolic expression of dissatisfaction.
The CHP is a member of the socialist international while work holds the status of observer.
Following this, Ambassador Neil Holland, head of the UKS delegation to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, delivered a speech in Vienna saying that they closely monitored the situation in Turkey and had raised recent events with the government in Ankara.
However, Ozel said it was not enough and was not the solidarity he expected from what he saw as a sister party.
They speak in small letters, it cannot be so calm, he said Paper i.
During a press conference on Saturday after meeting other European socialists, Ozel added: it is not advisable to ignore what Erdogan does here according to the image and the equation in Syria. Particularly is not suitable for the Labor Party. There are friends here who are making efforts to improve our relationships. I thank them both for this and for this important support.
On Sunday, Ozel was re -elected party leader during an extraordinary congress in Ankara. Since became chp chief in 2023, he revitalized the opposition of the turkeys and led the party to victory in local elections in 2024 for the first time since 1977.
Ozel addressed a rally near the Congress hall after his re -election, repeating his games for the first elections.
Ozel said his party would continue to demonstrate against the imprisonment of Imamoglus and call for early elections by organizing a demonstration in one of the cities of Turkes every weekend, with gatherings in various districts of Istanbul on Wednesday evening.
Next Saturday, Ozel will leave from Samsun, the city in which the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, launched the war of independence on May 19, 1919. Just as he went first to Samsun, we are going to start Samsun, he said. Then we organize huge gatherings in various parts of Anatolia.
On May 19, they will go to Izmir, a bastion of the CHP, to organize a rally in order to involve the entire population of the city. In addition, there will be rallies every Wednesday somewhere in Istanbul, starting with districts like Sisli whose mayor was also arrested.
We intend to organize the greatest gathering in the history of the Republic. And once we have finished all of this, we will return to Istanbul, said Ozel.
Since the arrest of Imamoglu, Ozel has been in the street organizing opposition rally, supporting students, calling for a general boycott of consumers on Wednesday and organizing the boycott of brands close to the government.
Despite this, it is a difficult battle for the opposition, which has to face a strong state apparatus. When he was asked what his greatest concern was and what Erdogan could do next, Ozel warned: anything.
To stay in power, Erdogan can use anything, whether violence or something else. If he sees that he is wrong, he can also turn around and try to achieve his goal by democratic means. This is why the pressure from the rest of the world will be very precious.
I always say that I am the main opposition party in Turkiye [Turkey]But I am the party of Turkiye abroad. But that does not mean having errors from Erdogans. If democracy is suspended in a country, if the ballot boxes are eliminated, it is extremely important to announce this to all the democracies of the world and to request solidarity.
However, even if Imamoglu is released from prison, there is always the question of his university degree canceled, a decision largely perceived as politically motivated to prevent him from presenting themselves to the presidency (candidates must hold a university diploma).
On March 18, the University of Istanbul canceled the Imamoglus diploma, claiming the irregularities of the Council of Higher Education.
Ozel said Paper i That his party had already applied to the administrative court and if it did not work, they would continue to bring the case before the higher courts.
We think we will get a positive legal decision. If we can't, Ekrem Bey will direct the campaign, but someone else will be a candidate for him. And after the elections, his diploma will be restored. Because everyone knows that the diploma is real, he added.
Aside from the rallies, the CHP also organized a signature campaign to demand the release of Imamoglu and organize early elections.
Ozel said they were targeting the signing campaign as the biggest vote without confidence against Erdogan throughout the campaign.
