Dubai Crown Princes 2 days India visit from April 8 to 9: meetings with PM Modi, Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh planned





Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, will visit India from April 8 to 9, according to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum will hold meetings with the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh. He will also participate in a corporate round table seeking to strengthen India-Uae links.

The visit of Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum follows an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will organize a “working lunch for his Highness the Crown Prince” on April 8, the MEA said in a statement.

“This would be the first official visit of his Highness in India as a crown prince of Dubai,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan will be accompanied by several ministers, senior government officials and a high -level commercial delegation, the MEA said in a statement.

“The visit of the Crown Prince (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) will further solidify the complete strategic partnership of India-Uae (CSP) and will strengthen our multiple facets with Dubai,” he said in the press release.

“His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, the United Arab Emirates, will go to India on April 8 to 9,” the statement said.

The crown prince will hold meetings with the Mea S Jaishankar and the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh during his visit, the MEA said in a statement.

The crown prince (Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) will participate in a corporate round table with eminent business leaders on both sides in Mumbai.

“The interaction will strengthen the economic and commercial cooperation of UND-UAE in traditional and futuristic areas,” said the MEA.

Dubai played an important role in trade, cultural and people with water with water. “The majority of the 4.3 million diaspora of India in the United Arab Emirates live and work in Dubai,” the statement said.

