The instructions of the Jokowi era palace for the position of the Indonesian ambassador to the United States?





Jakarta, kompas.com – It's been almost two years the position of the ambassador (Ambassador)) Indonesia For the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (Indonesian embassy) Of Washington DC,, The United States of America (AS) is empty. Rosan Roeslani is the family name that occupies the position. He ended this position on July 17, 2023 after being appointed Deputy Minister of Bumn by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). After the empty position of the Indonesian ambassador to the United States, the member of the Commission of Representatives of the House of Representatives I Hasanuddin revealed that a real name would be appointed at the end of President Jokowi's mandate. Committee I for the period 2019-2024, said that TB Hasanuddin received 11 names of candidates for the ambassador to undergo a feasibility test. One of them is for the United States. But the feasibility test was postponed, which he called due to the palace instructions. “At that time, he was actually ready to perform a feasibility test for 11 candidates for the Indonesian ambassador, including for America, Germany, Egypt and eight other countries. However, at the time, there were instructions from the palace that it was postponed first,” said TB Hasanuddin, Sunday (7/4/2025). The postponement of the feasibility test would be linked to the transition from the Jokowi government to Prabowo Subaianto. “What kind of conversation is hitherto canceled, I don't know,” said TB Hasanuddin. He also regretted the delay in the feasibility test of the Indonesian ambassador to the United States, because according to him, the position was very crucial to maintain diplomatic relations and communication between the government. One of them communicates linked to the import rates that President Donald Trump has just announced. “America as a large country with a strategic political relationship, right? So that it affects our political relations,” he said. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu) spoke to the empty position of the Indonesian ambassador to Washington DC, the United States. Rollanyah Somirat's ministry spokesman said the ambassador's appointment was the president’s prerogative. Roy also stressed that the absence of ambassadors does not mean that the Indonesian Embassy in Washington DC stops working. “In diplomatic habits, there is in fact nothing strange if a position of ambassador has not been charged because the mechanism is being executed, where the Indonesian embassy or the Indonesian consulate general will be led by Kuai,” said Roy. We know, currently the position of Indonesian ambassador for the United States has been empty for almost two years, after Rosan Roeslani completed his work on July 17, 2023. After Rosan, Jokowi has not yet appointed Indonesian ambassador to the United States in Washington DC since July 17, 2023. PRABOWO SUBIANTO, who has been appointed president since October 20, 2024, has not yet appointed a name that will fulfill the Indonesian ambassador for the United States in Washington DC. Rosan, in the Prabowo government, was appointed Minister of Investment and downstream of Indonesia as well as the head of the investment coordination board (BKPM).

