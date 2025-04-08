Imran Khan supporters share a manipulated clip from the former chief judge





Screenshot taken on March 26, 2025 of the false x post

Khan supporters also shared similar articles on X and Facebook echoing the allegations of his Pakistani party Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) that the Supreme Court under the leadership of Isa had issued a series of unfair decisions (archived link).

Khan, 72, has been detained since August 2023, accused of around 200 cases which, according to him, are with political motivation (archived link).

He has been sentenced four times since his arrest, with two convictions canceled and the sorrows in the other two suspended cases.

Eluminated by power by a vote without confidence in 2022, the former cricket player has since launched an unprecedented campaign in which he has openly criticized the powerful generals of Pakistan.

Analysts say that military leaders are royals in Pakistan, although the generals denied interfere in politics.

Audio manufactured

The circulating video, however, was digitally manipulated to insert made remarks.

An reverse image search on Google using key photos from the clip revealed that it had been taken from a longer video on the Oxford Union YouTube channel published on October 10, 2022 (archived link).

The video is entitled “Justice Qazi Faez Isa: judge of the Supreme Pakistani court | Q & R Complete at the Oxford Union” and shows it to make a speech and an interview.

He spoke of the judiciary in Pakistan during the event, in particular a decision of the Supreme Court in April 2022 that Khan's decision to dissolve the Parliament was illegal and ordered a vote without confidence on his government to move forward (archived link).

Nowhere in the full video, Isa admitted only the judiciary has been given against Khan, as false messages claim.

At the time, ISA was a judge at the Supreme Court and only took the bar on September 17, 2023 (archived link).

Screenshot Comparison of the false post (L) and the original YouTube video

The Society of Digital Legal Medicine, Getreal Labs, told AFP on April 4 that the audio of the clip was probably generated by AI, given the “gap between lips and audio” (archived link).

AFP has repeatedly demystified the disinformation around the former prisoned Prime Minister.

