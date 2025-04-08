India increasing Sri Lanka's links in the middle of growing China Rivalry DW 04/07/2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Sri Lanka during the weekend when he signed a defense and energy series to stimulate relations between the two countries.

Sri-Lankan president Anura Kumara, Dissanayake deployed the red carpet for the Indian Prime Minister and gave him “Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana”, the highest prize in the country has awarded a foreign leader.

Indian experts and diplomats see Modi's visit as a decision to counter the presence and influence of China in South Asia.

“Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is a living demonstrator of the Indian district policy, where India extends the asymmetrical advantages to its neighbors, expecting reasonable security insurance,” said Ajay Bisaria, a former Indian diplomat in DW.

During the trip, Modi said: “We believe that our security interests are aligned. Our security is interdependent and interconnected.”

Dissanayake said that he had assured the Indian Prime Minister that Sri Lankan territory “would not be authorized to be used per person to undermine the security of India”.

A strategic location

Dissanayake came to power in Sri Lanka in September 2024 and made his first visit abroad to New Delhi in December. Then, he followed this with a visit to China in January 2025, stressing the delicate balance of Sri Lanka between the two Asian giants.

Sri Lanka is strategically located on one of the most popular shipping routes in the world.

And the influence of Beijing has increased there in recent years, worrying New Delhi, in particular after the launch of major projects in Sri Lanka under the belt and the road (BRI). Sri Lanka is only one of the hot spots of the Beijing massive infrastructure plan which aims to strengthen Chinese business links with dozens of countries.

During Modi's trip, India and Sri Lanka signed a five-year defense contract which includes the training of Sri Lankan military personnel in India Image: Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP / Getty Images

Nillanthan Mahaatheva, Sri Lankan political scientist based in Jaffna, said that India and China are fighting over the influence in the region and “it is a situation of rope”.

“China has already established a visible presence in Sri Lanka and the lease of the port of Hambantota and the Port City of Colombo is proof,” he added.

New Delhi is wary of the port managed by Chinese

The port of Hambantota, in southern Sri Lanka, has been an installation led by Chinese since 2017, when the two parties signed a 99 -year lease after Colombo had trouble repaying the debt of the construction of the port.

The port gives China a key foot in the country directly opposite the Indian coast.

The frequent mooring of Chinese research ships, suspected by some of having military surveillance capacities, in Sri Lankan waters, has further strengthened the apprehensions of New Delhis.

In addition, China now plans to build an oil refinery of $ 3.7 billion (3.38 billion) near the port of Hambantota.

Anil Wadhwa, a former diplomat, said that the growing presence of Chinas in the Indian Ocean region is undeniable and that its “pearl sticky” strategy to extend its influence was a “stacking tactics” targeting India.

“As the Chinese economy and military could increase, he also has the desire to create his spheres of influence, to create outbuildings in the costume of economic loans and to implement them in a unique way, which leads to debt traps for many countries in South Asia,” he told DW.

“Much more efficient” China strategy than the push of India

Shanthie Mariet Dsouza, president of the Mantraya Institute for Strategic Studies, told DW that Modis's visit should be considered an effort in New Delhi to strengthen her ties with neighboring countries.

“With Bangladesh leaning over China, India is surrounded by countries that actively engage with China. The reputation of the president of Sri Lanka to be accommodating to China has raised concerns in New Delhi, which prompted India to implement a more proactive foreign policy at the highest levels,” said Dsouza.

In its calculation, India has always tried to use trade, investment and financial generosity to strengthen bilateral links.

“The fact remains, however, that China uses a similar policy and has been much more effective. The attempt to Modi can increase the profile of India in Sri Lanka and lead to narrower bilateral relations, but may not be sufficient to ensure that Sri Lanka is sufficient for debt,” said Dsouza.

Tamils ​​are fighting against land seizures in Sri Lanka To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video

Delicate balancing act

China is the largest unique bilateral creditor in Sri Lanka, offering billions of dollars in loans for development projects.

Beijing's financial support has become even more critical for Colombo because it was faced with economic collapse in 2022.

India and China both agreed with conditions with Sri Lanka for restructuring its debt, which would allow the country to get out of bankruptcy and rebuild its beaten economy.

In this context, Sri Lanka faces a delicate balancing act to ensure gentle relationships with New Delhi and Beijing.

Wadhwa warned that the Chinese military presence in the region will continue to grow.

“There is no doubt that the presence of the Chinese navy and its ships in the Indian Ocean will only increase in the future,” he said.

“India is working with other countries sharing the same ideas on awareness of the maritime field to follow China's activities and its presence, and has its own development aid programs with countries in South Asia,” added the former diplomat. “The geographic proximity of India means that countries cannot deny its importance in the region.”

Published by: Srinivas Mazumdaru