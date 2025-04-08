Xi Jinping will not waste the opportunity of Chinas for geopolitical domination

China is not going to go back. Not only because it would be embarrassing and humiliating at the national level and geopolitically for President Xi Jinping to be considered intimidated by Trump threats, but because China sees a unique opportunity in the self -destructive trade war of the Americas against the rest of the world. Loading Until Truff loved Trump to find the White House, the Biden administration had done a relatively good job in the cooption of its allies in Europe, Japan and South Korea in efforts aimed at cutting access to the Chinas with advanced semiconductors and other key technologies. The European Union was also in line with the United States to resist a flood of Chinese electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines with clean prices. While the interior economy of Chinas flouted and the spectrum of deflation has darkened, China has experienced significant overcapacity in its industrial base, resulting in a low -market export that created an intensive reaction within Western economies. The foundations of a Western alliance led by the United States to repel this export tide raz were during the bridge.

Then came the tariff man, who does not include rates or world trade. It does not consider trade as a complex mixture of various natural resources and skills, comparative advantages, location, economic size and technological development and advancement, but considers it as a zero-sum game where a trade deficit means that the United States is being torn off. He and his advisers believe that a trade deficit is purely the result of protectionism a combination of price and non -tariff barriers. Therefore, his reciprocal rates. No one can have a rational and fair negotiation with him to reduce these prices because his understanding of them is irrational. Any agreement under these circumstances will therefore be unfair for the counterpart of the Americas, although potentially less damaging than leaving the reciprocal prices in place. Instead of strengthening what could have been an alliance to stifle China exports and protect the geopolitical supremacy of the Americas, Trump even forced his allies to reconsider their relations with the United States and to consider their options for reprisals and the change of trade elsewhere.

Japan and South Korea have already engaged in commercial discussions with China. Inevitably, the EU should also weigh the risks (an export deluge from China and Southeast Asia) and the advantages of a stronger relationship with China. The southern world group of vaguely affiliated economies could turn into something more formal and more directly aligned with China. Trump, the self-proclaimed stable genius, could well release the United States from its trade relations with the world, but leaves it isolated and poorer while the rest of the world continues to globalize, with China at the center of a new world commercial order. China will of course suffer economic pain if it does not go to Trumps threats. Although it is less directly exposed to the American market than in 2018, it has diverted its purchases of soybeans, for example, from the United States in Brazil and a large part of what was direct trade with the United States was reassured via Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Mexico, the steep prices that Trump has slapped on computer science and these economies will damage its exporting economy.

He has economic pimples and levers that he can press and shoot. This could allow the Yuan, who has been slightly weakened in recent weeks, weaken more, blunt, to some extent, the prices. It can loosen monetary policy, pushing more credit capacity at lower interest rates in its economy. It could and indicates that it will do more to stimulate the economy and interior consumption in particular. While Xi considers stimulus as a waste, its public statements and its Chinese policies suggest that its position is changing. There is an important scope to increase national private consumption which, to around 39% of GDP, according to the World Bank, compares more than 52% in the EU and almost at the same rate in Australia and other developed economies. Private consumption in the United States amounts to around 70%, which, with a low savings rate (approximately 3 or 4% of disposable income against an OECD average of around 23% and Chinas almost 50%) could help explain why the United States has a large trade deficit.

The shock of the trade war, which could cost China up to 2.5 percentage of GDP growth percentage, by half reducing the growth rate by 5% which it targets, could also offer Xi an opportunity to restructure sectors such as the Chinese cars industry, where there is a massive overcapacity. XI has a major advantage over Trump. He, the Communist Party and his policies cannot be disputed, whatever the pain that the trade war generates. The Chinese president can survive Trump, who is serving his last mandate (unless the American Constitution is torn). Xi is not going to be thwarted by his party, as Trump could be. The Republicans who have been silent even when Trump has turned upside down the long-standing republican convictions about the trade will be increasingly aware of the impact of his prices on the economy and American households, the mid-term elections of the following years are beginning to profile. China retaliated against Trumps' prices, not only with its own prices but with prohibitions on exports of strategic minerals (where it dominates) and other export restrictions, black lists of certain American societies and exporters, and a number of anti -dumping surveys.

It is not reprisals of Chinas, however, which will harm the most to the Americans. His prices prevail over the prices, which launched this week. The prices of everything that the United States imported will increase, increasing the cost of living, raising the rate of inflation and the drop in growth. It will not be a single off. There are things that the United States is important that it does not produce or cannot produce that will now cost more, as well as many things where it is not self-sufficient or where it is so not competitive that it would never make sense to make them nationally. It would take years, perhaps decades, billions of dollars and the creation of a brand new interior supply chain to strengthen interior capacity to produce what is currently imported from the rest of the world. In the meantime, the United States will feel significant economic pain. While China will also be hardly affected, the invulnerability of XIS means that it has the capacity and time to wait to see the economic shocks induced by Trump hit America, while trying to exploit the fracturing of Western alliances in search of long -term geopolitical ambitions of Chinas.