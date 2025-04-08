Imran, Bushra is approaching the court for better facilities in prison – Pakistan





Islamabad: The former prisoner imprisoned Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have filed separate legal requests for better facilities in the prison.

The legal team of Mr. Khans, including the defenders of Zaheer Abbas, Chaudhry Usman Riaz Gill and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, filed the request before the special central judge, Islamabad.

Mr. Khan, 73, asked the court to lead the prison authorities to allow him weekly audio / video calls with his sons, Qasim and Suleman Khan, who live in the United Kingdom.

He cited the rules of Punjab prison, who are entitled to prisoners to weekly communication with the family.

Mr. Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, alleged that prison officials have repeatedly ignored judicial orders (dated November 8, 2024 and January 10, 2025) forced telephone contact with his sons.

The prison has a public appeal office system (PCO), installed by the government, authorizing the 20 -minute weekly call prisoners, but Mr. Khan pleaded that he was even refused Eid 2025 calls.

It was a violation of the fundamental rights of Mr. Khans and constituted discrimination, said the petition, adding that other prisoners would have regularly accessed the establishment.

In a parallel petition deposited before the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), Mr. Khans' wife challenged the refusal of the prison departments to classify it in the best class category in accordance with the 1978 prison rules.

Ms. Bushra noted that her husband had already obtained the status, which allowed prisoners to strengthen the amenities according to the social position.

Ms. Bushra, convicted in a case of responsibility linked to the corruption of 190 million and imprisoned since January 17, 2025, said that her repeated requests to the prison superintendent had been ignored.

The petition, filed under article 199 of the Constitution, accused the authorities of the colorful exercise of power and required compliance with penitentiary regulations.

A third request focused on Mr. Khans Health. The former Prime Minister, who has a history of medical problems, asked for regular examinations by his personal doctors, Dr. Asim Yousaf, Dr. Samina Niazi and Dr. Muhammad Yusuf (replaced by Dr. Faisal Sultan, who is abroad).

The plea referred to an IHC order dated October 23, 2024, ordering Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to form a medical advice including private doctors.

Mr. Khans' lawyers argued that irregular health examinations would endanger the health of their customers, which would constitute a violation of constitutional rights under article 9 (right to life).

Posted in Dawn, April 8, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1902823/imran-bushra-approach-court-for-better-facilities-in-jail The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos