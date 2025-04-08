



The world's stock markets dropped catastrophically on Monday after the deployment of President Trumps Tariff.

Despite economic troubles, the American president doubled on his plan, threatening to impose an additional 50% rate on imports from China on Wednesday, unless the country cancels its reprisal rates in the United States on Tuesday.

Trump defended his radical prices, saying: Sometimes you need to take medication to repair something. The senior administration officials have dismissed the fears of a recession and reiterated that the pricing policy will be implemented as planned.

Here are the key stories at a glance:

Wild swings on the world's stock markets

Monday, extreme volatility tormented the world's stock markets, with Wall Street which swing in and outside the Reds, while Donald Trump challenged the warnings struck by the fact that his world commercial assault will lead to generalized economic damage, comparing the new American tariffs to medicine.

A renewed sale started in Asia, before hitting European actions and achieving the United States. He was briefly reversed in the midst of the hopes of a stay, only for Trump to threaten China with higher prices, intensifying the pressure on the market.

The EU offered a zero price for zero weeks ago

The EU said that it had offered to zero pricing agreement in the United States on weeks and industrial goods of the weeks before Donald Trump launched his trade war, but that she would not expect to defend himself. Maros Efovi, the EU Commerce Commissioner, said that he had offered no tariffs on cars and a range of industrial goods, such as pharmaceuticals, rubber and machines on February 19.

He said the EU and the United States were at the start of talks while the chairman of the EU commission Ursula von der Leyen said the offer had remained on the table. However, later Monday, Trump seemed to cancel such discussions, telling zero -zero journalists that prices were not on the cards.

The Supreme Court authorizes deportations under 18th century law

Donald Trump could continue to use a law of 1798 to expel the alleged gang members in Venezuela, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday, but it will apply certain limits. Despite the side of the administration, the majority of courts set limits to the way deportations can arise, stressing that judicial control is necessary.

Trump unveils direct talks with Iran on nuclear agreement

Donald Trump has announced that the United States should hold direct talks with Iran in order to prevent the country from obtaining an atomic bomb, while warning Tehran with disastrous consequences if they fail.

He said the talks occurred in order to avoid what was called an apparent reference to us or to Israeli military strikes against nuclear regimes.

Israeli PM discusses Gaza and the White House prices

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Donald Trump on Monday for the second time since the American presidents returned to the post, marking the first effort of a foreign chief to negotiate a agreement after Trump announced last week.

RFK JR claims that anti-Vax doctors healed children with measles

Robert F Kennedy Jr continued his participation in the funeral of Texas of a deceased child of measles by praising two unconventional healers, one of which was previously disciplined by the Medical Council of States for an unusual use of drugs filled with risk.

Donald Trump's famous American and loyalist senator, Markwayne Mullin, obviously sought to go back from comments suggesting that politicians could manage our differences with journalists by pulling them and killing them, insisting that he was trying to make a joke.

The Oklahoma legislator, a veteran of mixed martial arts (MMA), published a video of itself on Saturday on a staircase in the building of the American Capitol telling the story of the Chronicler of the Journal Charles Kincaid.

Harriet Tubman's anti-standing purge

The National Park Service has removed a quote and an image of the American abolitionist Harriet Tubman from a web page on the underground rail network that helped people in slavery escape captivity and, instead, the page is now emphasizing what it describes as black / white cooperation while Donald prevails over the presidential administration continues to disinfect the history of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/08/president-trump-administration-news-updates-today

