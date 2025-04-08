Politics
Who will blink first? The United States and China in a testament battle on tit-form-tat prices
Washington's relations between the world, two largest economies are a dangerous dead end after China has doubled its threat to retaliate against US President Donald Trumps Reciprocal Tariffs.
It is difficult not to see it as a testing battle between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mr. Trump. The two leaders have been pursuing changing objectives in the world for years and have a lot to lose if they are considered weak by their political voters.
China reacted in a few hours to Mr. Trumps the threat of climbing prices of an additional 50%, unless Beijing disturbs the reprisal rate of 34% which he announced on American goods last week.
If Mr. Trump exercises his threat, China will face a prices on April 9: the 50% plus the reciprocal prices of 34% announced by Trump on April 2, at the top of the 20% already imposed because the White House said that China has not cooperated in reducing fetanyl trafficking. In total, prices would represent 104%.
But China appeared imperturbable. His Ministry of Commerce said on April 8 that he resolutely opposed Mr. Trumps.
The American threat of intensifying prices on China is an error in addition to an error, the Chinese statement said. China will never accept it. If the United States insists on its own way, China will fight until the end, he added.
A real trade war is now at hand, said Professor Dennis Wilder, who teaches the Walsh School of Foreign Service and is a principal researcher in the initiative of the American-Chinese dialogue on global issues at Georgetown University.
And neither Mr. Trump nor Mr. XI is likely to retreat.
The two leaders see that their leadership is publicly challenged by the other and is reluctant to be seen backwards in the face of what they both consider to their authority, said Professor Wilder.
Trump insists that Xi speaks to him directly before business discussions can start. Xi is extremely wary of that due to the lack of respect for other leaders since Trump took office, he noted.
Beijing is also extremely concerned about the fact that Trump would characterize any conversation in a biased and distorted manner on Truth Social, he added.
Ms. Wendy Cutler, vice-president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former representative of acting American trade, said that Mr. Trumps, the desire to intensify is clear.
He reflects it on the tactics of the first mandate, Wherus and Chinese prices upmarket upwards in a trade war in Tit-For-Tat, she said.
Although the phase agreement has played a decisive role in the frost and, in some cases, the reduction of American prices, the prospects for a negotiated solution in Trump 2.0 seem much more complicated each passing day, she added.
During his first mandate (2017-2021), Trump imposed prices that went from 25% out of $ 34 billion (45.81 billion dollars) in July 2018 550 billion US dollars by 2019, with prices mainly at 25%.
China retaliated with prices out of 185 billion US dollars of American products, targeting agricultural products such as soy beans and pork, as well as industrial products such as cars and chemicals. He also limited exports of minerals of rare earths essential to industries such as defense and clean energy.
The two parties in January 2020 carried out a phase one agreement in which Beijing undertook to buy 200 billion dollars more in American goods and to improve intellectual property protections for American companies.
Chinese purchases, however, finally failed targets and structural problems such as the theft of alleged intellectual property and the US objections with injustice resulting from the economic model led by the State of Chinas have remained unfit.
In both countries, citizens have suffered. US consumers had to face higher costs and farmers needed $ 28 billion in bailouts. China has attenuated the stroke by interior recovery and commercial redirection.
Global supply chains have experienced disturbances, while American-Chinese tensions have remained high and transported to Biden administration.
But China is not backing up in Mr. Trumps' second term.
William Reinsch at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said that he was not clear at this stage if Mr. Trump executed his threats. Beijing, he added, seemed to have called Trumps Bluff.
This reminds me of Sumo's struggle, two giant parties trying to throw the other outside the ring, he said.
The reaction of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce was not unexpected, he said. It seems to be what they usually say, although you can interpret it as calling Trumps Bluff, he added.
I assume that the next decision is up to Trump to impose additional rates or not, said Reinsch, who was a member of the US-China Economic Review Congression from 2001 to 2016. If we do, then we will have to see how China reacts.
Trump raised the bet on April 7, declaring in an article on social social that he would penalize China for challenging American prices and listing his long -standing grievances against Chinese commercial practices.
YesterDay, China Issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34 Per Cent, On Top of Their Already Record-Setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of Companies, and Massive Long-Term Currency Manipulation, Despite My Warning that Any Country that Issuing Additional Tariffs, Above and Beyond their Already Existing Long Term Tariff Abuse of Our Nation, Will Be Immondately Met with New and Substantially Higher Tariffs, Over and Above Those Initially Set, he wrote.
Consequently, if China does not withdraw its increase of 34% above their trade abuses already in the long term by tomorrow, on April 8, 2025, the United States will impose additional prices on China by 50%, from April 9. In addition, all discussions with China concerning their meetings requested with us will be dismissed!
- Bhagyashree Garekar is the head of the Times US Bureau Straits. His previous key roles were as a foreign newspaper editor (2020-2023) and as an American correspondent during the Bush and Obama administrations.
