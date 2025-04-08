Talk to Adiala – Opinion





They are stolen from America, rushed to Aabpara, went to Adiala, then returned to America. And the net profit?

It is in fact this debate on the net result which sparked controversy. The delegation of well-established Pakistani Americans Pro-Imran Khan recently came to town to try to obtain relief for their imprisoned chief.

According to credible reports, they met senior officials at the ISI headquarters and presented their case to explain why Khan should be released. They were then also facilitated to meet Khan in Adiala. The details remain summary, but there is nothing summary in what happened later.

Many supporters abroad of the PTI have made a contempt on the delegation for having crossed this unilateral stage without a clear mandate of the management. Others accused them of bending their knees to the establishment without any quid pro quo. Still others complained of such a commitment signaling weakness when the party really needed to show its strength in the face of adversity.

But the biggest question beyond these internal conflicts and contradictions is as follows: is the establishment ready to speak with Imran Khan, and is it finally ready to play in the ball?

Enter Azam Swati. Suffering from criticism by the parties he makes the establishments, Swati lets go and unleashes. Imran Khan said to me, he said in a video message that he was ready to open discussions with army chief Gen Asim Munir. If Sweti should believe, then something cooked definitively. But who is the cook?

This is where things get out of the script.

But first, a little context. In the midst of all the howls, howls and abuses which becomes disguised as national discourse, two main questions define the node of the situation. In the establishment, the key question is how to deal with Imran Khan. Within the PTI, the key question is how to manage the establishment.

According to the initiates of the red zone, the military high command realizes that the logic of economic stability inaugurating political normality is only going so far. If, therefore, the economy and politics must, at some point, converge into a synchronized political matrix, Khan must be brought inside the tent.

Economic stability plays a key role by strengthening the order for negotiating orders for talks with Khan, whenever they occur. Which means according to this argument according to which the high command may not be in a hurry to reach out to Adiala. The fruits of an improving economy, real juicy, can still be in a few years.

In the PTI camp, however, the lack of clarity flows freely. This once constituted a whispering difference between leadership has now exploded in a public public public. Azam Swatis video confessions are the last in a series of inter -part accusations that mainly revolve around the establishment and what to do with it.

Confusion, in many ways, is triggered by the contradictory declarations of Khan himself. It then permeates through the different groups, layers and permutations of the party framework. As the message reaches the planned public, the establishment, it is so muddy that it is made indecipherable.

The list of groups of parts, clicks and lobbies is long. And grow. There is the KP group, and inside is the Ali Amin Gandapur group and the Atif Khan group. Then, inside, is the elected group versus not elected. And inside, the hall that wants to engage with the establishment while the other group has manifested itself this weekend by Murad Saeed, making a video appearance, favors and an aggressive approach.

Wait, there are more. In the center, the same flaw lines are reproduced in the party's direction, except with a difference: the non-avocado vs lawyer has its own soap. In this area too, there is a lawyer against a lawyer tension reflected in public acrimony between Salman Raja and Faisal Chaudhry. Then, of course, the Theres Khans family. He draws his power and his prestige from his line but is locked from decisions of the parliamentary party which often generate their own dynamics on the ground of the Chamber and committee meetings. If there were space for more confusion, which is filled by the PTI diaspora. And armed social media.

The confusion is deafening and the conclusion is clear: with Khan in prison, the game is in disorder.

This is suitable for the high command of the powerful establishment. They know that talking about speaking to the Adiala man is extremely different from speaking to the man of Adiala.

In other words, there is little change in the approach of establishments towards PTI and its imprisoned chief. But then what choice does Khan have? The expected revolution did not break out. The system remains inflexible. The party, although far from over, hacked at its own feet. What about Washington's call? Well, it turns into a distant memory of an event that has never happened beyond hope.

Hope now requires an action plan. If the Khans plan is to re -engage with the establishment, this will require patience. And clarity. And muzzle toxic social media. Can they manage the three?

